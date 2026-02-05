Eye Level Malaysia Launches School Readiness Campaign Amid 2026 Education Reforms

Infographic: Declining Malaysia PISA Scores vs. The Return of National Assessments in 2026

With standardised tests returning in 2026, Eye Level Malaysia helps parents prepare their children through a targeted school readiness campaign this February.

Daekyo Co., Ltd (KRX:019680)

With standardised assessments returning, school readiness is no longer optional. Early preparation helps children build confidence, strong foundations, and resilience for long-term academic success.” — Country Manager, Eye Level Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The year 2026 marks the return to the customary January school commencement in Malaysia following the COVID-19 pandemic. In anticipation of a return to normalcy, which most parents and students expect, Eye Level Malaysia has launched its Back-to-School Promotion , which will run from 1st February to 28th February.Eye Level's educational philosophy is rooted in nurturing critical thinking and problem-solving skills through self-directed learning. This back-to-school promotion is designed to offer comprehensive support to children transitioning into the new academic year. It enables parents and guardians to ensure their children are well-prepared, start the school term confidently, and access valuable resources for a successful academic journey.Two Massive AnnouncementsThe nation was shaken by the Malaysian Prime Minister's announcement during the launch of the Educational Development Plan 2026-2035. The two most notable being:-Standardised Test For Primary 4 & Secondary 3: Standard 4 and Form 3 school children will have a nationwide standardized assessment (reminiscent of UPSR & PT3). Secondary 3’s standardised exam will launch in 20276-Year-Olds Can Enroll in Standard 1: Starting from 2027, parents may voluntarily enroll their 6-year-old children in Primary 1.School readiness is now being looked at as a critical factor following these announcements. Particularly for parents of Standard 4 students, who will face the newly reintroduced nationwide standardized assessment this very year, immediate preparation is no longer optional but essential. Ample preparation for children before entering school is now more needed than ever before. The increasing need for school readiness skills has led to a proliferation of enrichment programs in the Malaysian market, with Eye Level being the leading provider in Malaysia.Eye Level Program HighlightsEye Level offers two main learning programs:Eye Level Math: This program focuses on building a strong foundation in arithmetic, mental calculation, and critical thinking skills, covering concepts from basic operations to complex geometry and calculus.Eye Level English: Designed to improve reading, writing, listening, and speaking skills through systematic workbooks and engaging materials.Eye Level's self-directed learning model allows students to progress at their own pace, ensuring they fully grasp each concept before moving on. Teachers, who are referred to as Eye Level Instructors, are certified by the Malaysia HQ. They provide one-on-one coaching and support, tailoring the learning plan to meet the specific needs of each child. Another unique feature of Eye Level is that make sure your child does a diagnostic test before enrolling in Eye Level.Back-To-School PromotionFor the Back-to-School Promotion, parents will receive benefits like:Registration Fee WaiverFree Diagnostic TestFree Eye Level BackpackBonus 100 Loyalty PointsThis February promotion serves as a vital window for Standard 4 parents to assess their child's current standing through our diagnostic tests before the national assessments begin. This is a chance for parents to help their child build a successful academic future with Eye Level. Starting early means the children are grabbing a headstart among their peers. Visit myeyelevel.com for more information or call 03-2093 1909.About Eye LevelEye Level is a global educational organization in 18 countries, empowering millions of students through individualized Math and English programs. Its curriculum fosters critical thinking, problem-solving, and self-directed learning, providing students with the tools for lifelong success.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.