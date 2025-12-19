TuniTuni Expands Reach in Hong Kong with Highly Anticipated Tsuen Wan Opening

A young explorer builds physical confidence and experiences the magic of storytelling play at the newly opened TuniTuni Tsuen Wan center. A young explorer experiences the thrill of the rainbow roller ramp, safely supported by a dedicated TuniTuni instructor at the new Tsuen Wan center.

TuniTuni launches its 3rd HK center in Tsuen Wan with 490+ trial sign-ups. Special $100 trials available until Jan 4 as expansion plans for 2026 are revealed.

HONG KONG , HONG KONG, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuniTuni, Korea’s renowned storytelling play gym , has officially opened its third Hong Kong location in Tsuen Wan on December 17. Located at the prestigious Plaza 88, the new center follows the massive success of its Lohas Park and Shek Mun branches, further solidifying TuniTuni's position as a leader in innovative early childhood education.Unprecedented Local DemandThe response to the Tsuen Wan opening has been extraordinary. Even before the doors officially opened, the center recorded over 490 registrations for trial classes. With the initial quota of free trial sessions fully booked within hours of the announcement on their official Instagram , the brand has proven its strong appeal to Hong Kong parents seeking high-quality physical and cognitive development for their children.To accommodate the high demand, TuniTuni has announced a Grand Opening Special: parents can still book a trial session for a special rate of $100 until January 4, 2025. This limited-time offer allows families to experience the unique Korean "storytelling play" curriculum before the center transitions to its regular trial pricing.The Power of Storytelling and PlayTargeting children aged 1 to 6, TuniTuni differentiates itself from traditional gyms by integrating narrative-driven activities with physical exercise. Every week features a completely new theme and custom-designed play materials, ensuring that children remain engaged while developing gross and fine motor skills."Our program is designed to make physical activity a successful and joyful experience from the very first step," says a TuniTuni representative. "By the age of 12 to 36 months, children are in a critical stage of growth. We use storytelling to build their confidence and foster a lifelong positive attitude toward movement."Strategic Expansion: The Road to 2026TuniTuni’s journey in Hong Kong is only accelerating. Following the Tsuen Wan launch, the brand has confirmed a strategic roadmap to open two more centers in 2026, specifically targeting Kowloon and Hong Kong Island. This expansion aims to bring the "TuniTuni experience" closer to families across all major districts in the territory.Visit TuniTuni Tsuen WanLocation: Room K, 22/F, Plaza 88, 88 Yeung Uk Road, Tsuen WanGrand Opening Special: $100 Trial Sessions (Available until Jan 4, 2025)Inquiries & Bookings (WhatsApp): 6945 0366Instagram: @tunituni_hk TuniTuni Global Website : tunituniglobal.comAbout Daekyo Hong KongDaekyo Hong Kong is the regional subsidiary of Daekyo, a global leader in education founded in 1976. With a presence in 19 countries, Daekyo is committed to delivering personalized, level-based education that nurtures each child's potential. In Hong Kong, the company has a long-standing reputation for excellence, having operated the Eye Level brand—specializing in English and Mathematics—since 1997. In June 2024, Daekyo Hong Kong expanded its portfolio with the launch of TuniTuni, bringing premier early childhood physical education to the local market.

