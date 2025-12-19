TuniTuni Expands Reach in Hong Kong with Highly Anticipated Tsuen Wan Opening
Unprecedented Local Demand
The response to the Tsuen Wan opening has been extraordinary. Even before the doors officially opened, the center recorded over 490 registrations for trial classes. With the initial quota of free trial sessions fully booked within hours of the announcement on their official Instagram, the brand has proven its strong appeal to Hong Kong parents seeking high-quality physical and cognitive development for their children.
To accommodate the high demand, TuniTuni has announced a Grand Opening Special: parents can still book a trial session for a special rate of $100 until January 4, 2025. This limited-time offer allows families to experience the unique Korean "storytelling play" curriculum before the center transitions to its regular trial pricing.
The Power of Storytelling and Play
Targeting children aged 1 to 6, TuniTuni differentiates itself from traditional gyms by integrating narrative-driven activities with physical exercise. Every week features a completely new theme and custom-designed play materials, ensuring that children remain engaged while developing gross and fine motor skills.
"Our program is designed to make physical activity a successful and joyful experience from the very first step," says a TuniTuni representative. "By the age of 12 to 36 months, children are in a critical stage of growth. We use storytelling to build their confidence and foster a lifelong positive attitude toward movement."
Strategic Expansion: The Road to 2026
TuniTuni’s journey in Hong Kong is only accelerating. Following the Tsuen Wan launch, the brand has confirmed a strategic roadmap to open two more centers in 2026, specifically targeting Kowloon and Hong Kong Island. This expansion aims to bring the "TuniTuni experience" closer to families across all major districts in the territory.
Visit TuniTuni Tsuen Wan
Location: Room K, 22/F, Plaza 88, 88 Yeung Uk Road, Tsuen Wan
Grand Opening Special: $100 Trial Sessions (Available until Jan 4, 2025)
Inquiries & Bookings (WhatsApp): 6945 0366
Instagram: @tunituni_hk
TuniTuni Global Website: tunituniglobal.com
About Daekyo Hong Kong
Daekyo Hong Kong is the regional subsidiary of Daekyo, a global leader in education founded in 1976. With a presence in 19 countries, Daekyo is committed to delivering personalized, level-based education that nurtures each child's potential. In Hong Kong, the company has a long-standing reputation for excellence, having operated the Eye Level brand—specializing in English and Mathematics—since 1997. In June 2024, Daekyo Hong Kong expanded its portfolio with the launch of TuniTuni, bringing premier early childhood physical education to the local market.
