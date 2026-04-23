Nominations open for Southland Development Authority’s ACHIEVE Summit Awards

Residents are invited to nominate and vote for community leaders ahead of the second annual June summit

At its core, these awards symbolize our unity as a community and our shared commitment to recognizing those who are driving meaningful, lasting impact across the region.” — Bo Kemp, CEO of the Southland Development Authority

TINLEY PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Southland Development Authority (SDA) is now accepting nominations for the 2026 ACHIEVE Summit Community Impact Awards, recognizing public- and private-sector leaders making a difference across the region. Community members can nominate and vote for leaders shaping the future of Chicago’s south suburbs. For details on the nomination criteria and voting, please visit: https://southlanddevelopment.org/award-nominees-1 Nominations for the Community Impact Awards will be accepted through April 28 and official voting will begin immediately after. The voting period will remain open through May 26, and finalists will be invited to attend the ACHIEVE Summit Community Luncheon on Friday, June 5, where winners will be recognized for their contributions.Every year, these awards highlight the invaluable and impactful work of public- and private- sector leaders, helping shape the future of Chicago’s south suburbs. In 2025, honorary awards recognized distinguished Southland leaders, including President of the Cook County Board of Commissioners, Toni Preckwinkle (Legacy Builder), Bob Weissbourd (Visionary Vanguard), and Diane Williams (Heart of the Community), each celebrated for their lasting contributions to regional growth and community advancement.The 2026 ACHIEVE Summit is scheduled for June 4–6, 2026 at Wind Creek Chicago Southland. The three-day experience will bring together entrepreneurs, investors, developers, and business leaders from across the nation to facilitate meaningful connections, spark new investment opportunities, and accelerate economic growth throughout the region.Hosted by the SDA, the ACHIEVE Summit is billed as Chicago Southland’s #1 business and real estate event. Programming includes a dealer showcase on Thursday, workshops and an awards luncheon on Friday, and speaking sessions on Saturday. Organizers say the 2026 event will build on the momentum of the inaugural summit by attracting even more entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders from around the world to the Southland.“The Southland Awards offer an opportunity to celebrate and express gratitude for the tireless work that goes into uplifting the south suburbs by the hundreds of civic, community, and business leaders moving the needle every day toward a brighter and more inclusive future,” said Bo Kemp, CEO of the Southland Development Authority. “At its core, these awards symbolize our unity as a community and our shared commitment to recognizing those who are driving meaningful, lasting impact across the region.”The ACHIEVE Summit focuses on entrepreneurship, real estate, investment, and economic opportunity across the Southland. SDA describes the event as a regional platform for leaders and dealmakers working to shape the future of the south suburbs. The event supports SDA’s broader mission of driving equitable and sustainable economic growth through strategic partnerships, business support, and community-centered investment.Additional speaker announcements, ticket information, and event updates are available on the Southland Development Authority’s ACHIEVE Summit page ###About the ACHIEVE SummitThe ACHIEVE Summit is a three-day business and real estate experience presented by the Southland Development Authority. The event brings together entrepreneurs, investors, developers, and business leaders for networking, workshops, and keynote programming focused on growth, opportunity, and the future of the Southland.About the Southland Development AuthorityThe Southland Development Authority, a not-for-profit economic development organization, is committed to driving equitable and sustainable economic growth in the South Suburbs of Chicago. Through innovative programs, strategic partnerships, and impactful direct investments, the SDA is building a vibrant, inclusive economy that drives wealth growth for individuals, businesses, and municipalities. Combined with the benefits of the South Suburban Land Bank and the Monarch Fund, the SDA serves as a model for regional development.For more information, visit Southlanddevelopment.org

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