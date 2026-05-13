ACHIEVE Summit Announces 2026 Nonfinancial Title Sponsors NHS Chicago, WBDC

The three-day summit at Wind Creek Chicago Southland will bring together business, civic, and community leaders to accelerate opportunity across the Southland

There is no shortage of opportunity. The work is in alignment. When the right stakeholders come together around projects that are ready to move, deals get done.” — Bo Kemp, Founder of the ACHIEVE Summit

TINLEY PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Southland Development Authority (SDA ) announced the official nonfinancial title sponsors of the upcoming ACHIEVE Summit 2026, a landmark three-day event bringing together civic, business, philanthropic, and community leaders to advance economic opportunity and shape the future of Chicago's South Suburbs. The summit will take place June 4-6 at Wind Creek Chicago Southland and will feature programming on entrepreneurship, economic development, equity-focused innovation and local leadership. Title sponsors include Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago (NHS), a returning sponsor, and the Women’s Business Development Center (WBDC).At the forefront of this year’s ACHIEVE Summit are organizations that have experienced the impact of SDA’s work firsthand over the past six years. These sponsors have partnered with SDA across multiple initiatives and have seen measurable outcomes tied to economic growth, equitable development and community empowerment across the Southland.Their sponsorship reflects a direct investment in a proven strategy for regional transformation. By backing ACHIEVE Summit 2026, these organizations are aligning with a mission grounded in results and reinforcing their commitment to long-term, sustainable change across the Southland economy.“This Summit is about putting the right pieces in place so execution can happen,” said Bo Kemp , CEO of the Southland Development Authority. “We are bringing together partners who are actively investing, building and working in communities, alongside those ready to deploy capital and move projects forward. There is no shortage of opportunity. The work is in alignment. When the right stakeholders come together around projects that are ready to move, deals get done.”The Women’s Business Development Center (WBDC), a title non-financial partner, will also play a key role in expanding access to entrepreneurial resources, technical assistance, and capital for underserved business owners across the region. Their participation reflects a shared commitment to inclusive economic growth and small business development.“Expanding access to capital, education, and opportunity is critical to building strong, resilient communities,” said Erica Kuhlmann, president and CEO of WBDC. “Supporting the ACHIEVE Summit aligns with efforts to create pathways for entrepreneurs, especially women and underserved business owners, to start, grow, and scale their businesses. Investing in inclusive entrepreneurship strengthens the long-term vitality of the entire region.”The ACHIEVE Summit 2026 will feature three days of dynamic programming, including keynote speakers, networking sessions, influencer and content creator seminars, hands-on workshops, community recognitions and more.“The ACHIEVE Summit is bringing together the people, organizations, and ideas that move communities forward,” said Anthony E. Simpkins, president and CEO of Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago (NHS). “At NHS, we believe real change happens when investment is connected to opportunity and residents are part of the vision for growth. Supporting this summit is an opportunity to help spark conversations, partnerships, and projects that strengthen neighborhoods, create pathways to ownership and wealth, and drive long-term investment across the Southland.”Programming will open with the Breakfast Keynote and Deal Showcase, where attendees will gain immediate exposure to real, actionable opportunities. Business brokers will present active businesses for sale, while the South Suburban Land Bank will highlight available land and redevelopment-ready properties, connecting participants directly to viable paths for ownership and investment.Following this kickoff, attendees will transition into a series of hands-on workshops designed to move ideas into action. Among them, Neighborhood Housing Services will co-lead From Vacant to Vibrant: Repositioning Distressed or Underperforming Assets, offering practical strategies to transform underutilized properties into profitable, community-aligned developments.The opening sessions are designed to equip participants with the tools, insights, and connections needed to take immediate next steps toward business acquisition or property investment across the Southland.For more information about the Summit, ticketing options, and full programming details, visit: https://southlanddevelopment.org/achieve-summit ###About the ACHIEVE SummitThe ACHIEVE Summit is a three-day business and real estate experience presented by the Southland Development Authority. The event brings together entrepreneurs, investors, developers, and business leaders for networking, workshops, and keynote programming focused on growth, opportunity, and the future of the Southland.About the Southland Development AuthorityThe Southland Development Authority, a not-for-profit economic development organization, is committed to driving equitable and sustainable economic growth in the South Suburbs of Chicago. Through innovative programs, strategic partnerships, and impactful direct investments, the SDA is building a vibrant, inclusive economy that drives wealth growth for individuals, businesses, and municipalities. Combined with the benefits of the South Suburban Land Bank and the Monarch Fund, the SDA serves as a model for regional development.For more information, visit Southlanddevelopment.org

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