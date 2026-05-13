Techtron Environmental Solutions Expands Into North Carolina With Latest Franchisee Signing

Techtron's unique fully-mobile laboratory network, environmental testing brand experiencing record interest and growth in 2026

I was looking for an essential, regulation-driven business built to last and Techtron delivers exactly that.” — Michael Andoloro, Techtron Franchisee

CORNELIUS, NC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Techtron , a pioneering environmental testing company redefining the industry through its mobile laboratory model, has signed its second franchise, awarding three territories in the Charlotte, North Carolina market to entrepreneur Michael Andoloro. This milestone reflects the company’s accelerating growth and strong demand for its innovative, field-based testing model among entrepreneurs.Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Anoka, Minnesota, Techtron specializes in pre- and post-remediation testing for asbestos, mold, lead, and a range of other hazardous materials. Techtron distinguishes itself as the industry's only fully-mobile laboratory network, operating a fleet of eight specialized labs that deliver rapid, accurate, on-site analysis. This model significantly reduces traditional turnaround times, improving customer satisfaction while reducing safety risks, and is well-suited for large-scale disaster scenarios, where speed and precision are critical.“I evaluated dozens of franchise opportunities and found that only Techtron Environmental Solutions checked every box,” said Michael Andoloro. ”I was looking for an essential, regulation-driven business built to last and Techtron delivers exactly that. I’m excited to bring this proven model to support the health and safety of the greater Charlotte community.”Designed to seamlessly complement restoration and construction operations, Techtron serves as a strategic partner for companies seeking to streamline project timelines, improve efficiency, and enhance service delivery. By bringing accredited testing directly to the job site, Techtron empowers its partners to make quicker, more informed decisions—ultimately reducing downtime and accelerating project completion.“Michael Andoloro is exactly the kind of partner we envisioned when we set out to build this brand,” added Ed Baldwin, President of Techtron. “This is a pivotal milestone for Techtron. We are seeing more interested entrepreneurs and potential markets for growth, and we strive to find the best people to join the Techtron family. Michael’s passion for environmental stewardship paired with a genuine commitment to raising the bar for how environmental testing is delivered, make him a natural founding franchisee. We are proud to have him grow our brand presence in the Charlotte market."Techtron offers a truly differentiated solution within the environmental testing industry. By eliminating the need for traditional brick-and-mortar laboratory facilities, franchisees benefit from lower startup costs, reduced overhead, and faster go-to-market (GTM) timelines. The business is inherently resilient, supported by consistent demand across restoration, construction, and disaster response sectors. With high-margin services, a streamlined staffing model, and the ability to scale operations without geographic constraints, Techtron presents a clear and strong pathway to profitability.Under the leadership of Brian Meyer, who acquired the business in 2023, Techtron has entered a new phase of growth. Drawing on his experience as a successful multi-unit franchise owner, Meyer identified franchising as the optimal path to scale Techtron’s innovative model nationwide. “The choice to franchise Techtron marked a critical step in our evolution,” said Brian Meyer, owner of Techtron. “By leveraging our franchising model, Techtron’s unique brand offering, and strategic partnerships with companies like FranDevCo , we aim to have Michael be one of many new franchisees this year.”With a long-standing reputation as an industry expert and a scalable, service-based model, Techtron is attracting strong interest from prospective franchise candidates nationwide. The company reports a growing pipeline of entrepreneurs eager to capitalize on its pioneering positioning and proven system.To learn more about Techtron and exciting business opportunities, visit https://techtronfranchising.com/ ###About TechtronSince 1988, Techtron Environmental Solutions has provided comprehensive environmental testing and hazardous material assessments for homeowners, property managers, and government agencies. Headquartered in Anoka, MN, the firm is known for its exclusive mobile lab network, delivering ISO:17025 accredited results and AIHA-proficient analysis in hours rather than days. By combining traditional laboratory accuracy with on-site industrial hygiene expertise, Techtron ensures rapid, reliable safety compliance for every client. Learn more at https://techtronfranchising.com/

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