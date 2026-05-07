Breakbeat Content Creator Wealth & Power Summit Brings Top Chicago Creators & Creator Economy Execs to ACHIEVE Summit

Participants include YouTube sensation Korporate, finance influencers Ro$$ Mac & Whitney Cumbo, comedian Kush Papi, and attorney Charles Harrington

Creators are building powerful platforms, but many still lack access to the tools and networks needed to translate that influence into long-term success.” — Bo Kemp, Founder of the ACHIEVE Summit

EAST HAZEL CREST, IL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Southland Development Authority (SDA) , in collaboration with Breakbeat Media , announces the launch of the Breakbeat Content Creator Wealth & Power Summit, a standalone half-day immersive experience designed to help creators, influencers, and entrepreneurs turn content into sustainable businesses and long-term wealth.Taking place June 5, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Wind Creek Chicago Southland, the summit will feature some of the most influential and fastest-rising creators in the Chicago region, alongside established executives in the creator economy industry, offering attendees direct insight into platform growth, monetization, and brand-building at scale.Featured participants include YouTube sensation and hip-hop artist Korporate, business credit influencer Whitney “Bossy Whit” Cumbo, social media comedian Kush Papi, entertainment attorney Charles Harrington, Breakbeat/The Source magazine founder Dave Mays, financial influencer Ro$$ Mac, Breakbeat Media head of production Jae Davis, and talent manager Starr Gadson—representing a cross-section of creators and executives who are actively shaping culture and building scalable brands.“Creators are building powerful platforms, but many still lack access to the tools and networks needed to translate that influence into long-term success,” said Bo Kemp, founder of the ACHIEVE Summit. “This summit is about closing that gap and creating real pathways to ownership and economic mobility.”The summit comes as the creator economy continues to reshape media, marketing, and advertising. The Interactive Advertising Bureau projects creator economy advertising spending will grow to $44 billion in 2026, up from $37 billion in 2025 and growing approximately four times faster than the overall media industry.The immersive experience will feature masterclasses, panel conversations, live podcast tapings, and curated networking designed to deliver practical, actionable insight on building scalable content businesses and converting audience growth into consistent income.“There’s a lot of hype around the creator economy,” said Dave Mays, founder and CEO of Breakbeat Media, “but the talent that is fueling the growth of this massive industry is not being fairly treated or compensated. As the creator of The Source magazine, I discovered and elevated independent artists, writers, designers, and creatives who went on to become global names. I’m proud to launch this first-of-its kind summit here in Chicago and continue my mission to empower creators—through content and technology— to own their platforms and their futures.”Breakbeat Media has quickly emerged as a leading voice at the intersection of hip-hop culture and the digital media business, building one of the fastest-growing podcast networks in the space. Since its launch, the company has produced culturally-impactful shows including Still 400 with Juvenile and Mannie Fresh, Cornbread TV Starring Funny Marco, Don’t Call Me White Girl, Trappin Anonymous, and Collect Call With Suge Knight.Attendees will also have the option to participate in Saturday’s ACHIEVE Summit programming, expanding access to additional speakers, including Marcus Lemonis, and broader networking opportunities across business, real estate, and economic development.Registration is now open, with general admission tickets available for $99. Link here About the ACHIEVE SummitThe ACHIEVE Summit is a three-day business and real estate experience presented by the Southland Development Authority. The event brings together entrepreneurs, investors, developers, and business leaders for networking, workshops, and keynote programming focused on growth, opportunity, and the future of the Southland.About the Southland Development AuthorityThe Southland Development Authority, a not-for-profit economic development organization, is committed to driving equitable and sustainable economic growth in the South Suburbs of Chicago. Through innovative programs, strategic partnerships, and impactful direct investments, the SDA is building a vibrant, inclusive economy that drives wealth growth for individuals, businesses, and municipalities. Combined with the benefits of the South Suburban Land Bank and the Monarch Fund, the SDA serves as a model for regional development.For more information, visit Southlanddevelopment.orgAbout Breakbeat MediaBreakbeat Media is a leading hip-hop culture and entertainment podcast network focused on creator development and ownership. Through original content, strategic partnerships, and community, Breakbeat empowers creators to scale from content production to long-term business ownership.

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