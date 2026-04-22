A Great Idea: Optional Boating Safety Equipment

By Donald Shahan/DWR

Photos by Meghan Marchetti/DWR

While Virginia law sets important safety thresholds on required boating equipment (life jackets, signaling devices/ flares, horns, etc.), investing in optional safety items like first-aid kits, marine radios, GPS, spare paddles, anchor systems, engine tools, and signaling devices gives you an extra margin of safety, peace of mind, and readiness for any situation. Successful boating isn’t just about meeting legal requirements—it’s about exceeding them to ensure enjoyable, safe time on the water.

First-Aid Kit

While not mandatory, a well-stocked first-aid kit can be crucial for treating minor injuries—cuts, sunburn, seasickness—until professional help is available VHF Marine Radio

For reliable communication, especially when cell phones fail, a VHF radio is invaluable for contacting rescue services or other vessels GPS, Chart plotter & Compass

Though not legally required, having navigational tools helps avoid grounding or straying off course Anchor with Adequate Rode

A quality anchor and rope allow you to secure your boat during emergencies or while drifting Manual Bailing Device & Bilge Pump

Useful for removing unexpected water—manual bailers and spare bilge pumps offer an extra layer of security Spare Paddle or Oar

Especially for small crafts, a spare paddle is smart backup in case of engine failure or emergency Spare Engine Cut-Off Lanyard

Having an extra lanyard ensures you aren’t left without one Fire Blanket or Additional Extinguisher

Beyond the required extinguisher, a marine-rated fire blanket or backup extinguisher can save lives in sudden onboard fires Spare Fuel & Tool Kit

Bringing extra fuel and a basic tool kit helps handle engine hiccups without drifting off course Spare Lines & Docking Gear

Having extra ropes and dock lines makes mooring easier and safer, especially if existing lines fail Personal Locator Beacon (PLB)

A PLB, once activated, sends your location and an emergency VIA satellite system. This system relays your signal to local search‑and‑rescue agencies, helping them locate you quickly.

Why These Items Matter