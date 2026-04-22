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A Great Idea: Optional Boating Safety Equipment

By Donald Shahan/DWR

Photos by Meghan Marchetti/DWR

While Virginia law sets important safety thresholds on required boating equipment (life jackets, signaling devices/ flares, horns, etc.), investing in optional safety items like first-aid kits, marine radios, GPS, spare paddles, anchor systems, engine tools, and signaling devices gives you an extra margin of safety, peace of mind, and readiness for any situation. Successful boating isn’t just about meeting legal requirements—it’s about exceeding them to ensure enjoyable, safe time on the water.

  1. First-Aid Kit
    While not mandatory, a well-stocked first-aid kit can be crucial for treating minor injuries—cuts, sunburn, seasickness—until professional help is available
  2. VHF Marine Radio
    For reliable communication, especially when cell phones fail, a VHF radio is invaluable for contacting rescue services or other vessels
  3. GPS, Chart plotter & Compass
    Though not legally required, having navigational tools helps avoid grounding or straying off course
  4. Anchor with Adequate Rode
    A quality anchor and rope allow you to secure your boat during emergencies or while drifting
  5. Manual Bailing Device & Bilge Pump
    Useful for removing unexpected water—manual bailers and spare bilge pumps offer an extra layer of security
  6. Spare Paddle or Oar
    Especially for small crafts, a spare paddle is smart backup in case of engine failure or emergency
  7. Spare Engine Cut-Off Lanyard
    Having an extra lanyard ensures you aren’t left without one
  8. Fire Blanket or Additional Extinguisher
    Beyond the required extinguisher, a marine-rated fire blanket or backup extinguisher can save lives in sudden onboard fires
  9. Spare Fuel & Tool Kit
    Bringing extra fuel and a basic tool kit helps handle engine hiccups without drifting off course
  10. Spare Lines & Docking Gear
    Having extra ropes and dock lines makes mooring easier and safer, especially if existing lines fail
  11. Personal Locator Beacon (PLB)

A PLB, once activated, sends your location and an emergency VIA satellite system. This system relays your signal to local search‑and‑rescue agencies, helping them locate you quickly.

Why These Items Matter

  • Preparedness for Emergencies: From communication failures to onboard fires, having alternatives can be lifesaving.
  • Enhanced Navigation: GPS, charts, or compasses reduce the risk of getting lost in unfamiliar waters.
  • Redundancy: Duplicates of critical gear—like paddles, lanyards, or bailers—can prevent a minor mishap from turning serious.
  • Comfort and Convenience: Practical tools like anchor systems, dock lines, and weather protection ensure smoother outings.

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A Great Idea: Optional Boating Safety Equipment

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