DWR Fishing Report: Where to Catch Shad in Virginia

April is prime time for shad in Virginia! In this month’s Fishing Report, we’re highlighting peak spring fishing opportunities, including a major fish passage success story on the South Anna River, and tips for targeting American and hickory shad.

Learn where to fish across Virginia’s tidal rivers and how to catch shad using simple, effective techniques. We’ll also teach you gear, lures, and strategies to help you make the most of this seasonal run. And don’t forget to stay tuned for our Catch of the Month!