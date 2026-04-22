Mother’s and Father’s Day Gift Ideas for Boaters

By Stacey Brown/DWR and James Patrillo/DWR Photos by Meghan Marchetti/DWR ‘Tis the season for Mother’s Day and Father’s Day! If you’re looking for gifts for these occasions and you have boaters in the family, some boating accessories can make great gifts. For Mother’s Day: An inflatable life jacket (Keep Mom safe!)

A dry bag to carry “mom” essentials. Bonus points for choosing one that has a clip to make a handle or a strap for easy carrying. Try a DWR dry bag for extra style!

A long sleeve, hooded, sun protection shirt – sun protection for hours on the water. For Father’s Day: An inflatable life jacket (Because Dad should be safe, too!)

Polarized sunglasses – reduces glare on the water and enhances you ability to see objects underwater.

An emergency beacon – either an EPRIB (emergency position-indicating radio beacon) or a PLB (Personal Locator Beacon). Check out the Best Emergency Beacons, PLBs & EPIRBs in 2025

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