Influential Women Launches "Confidence In Action" Masterclass A Practical Decision-Making Framework for Overthinkers

Executive coach reveals how to move from analysis paralysis to decisive action, even with incomplete data.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women recently released its latest masterclass, Confidence In Action: A Practical Decision-Making Framework for Overthinkers , featuring Kenyokee Crowell, CEO and Founder of Prodigy Advisors LLC, and a former senior healthcare executive.This masterclass addresses a paradox that plagues high-achieving professionals: the strengths that built your success, strategic thinking, conscientiousness, and attention to detail, can quietly transform into overthinking, decision fatigue, and self-doubt. The result isn't a lack of capability. It's a lack of clarity. Confidence In Action teaches a decision-making blueprint specifically designed for individuals carrying significant responsibility and pressure, offering a path from analysis paralysis to decisive action.High-achievers are praised for being thoughtful and strategic. These are commendable strengths. But there's a hidden cost. The same conscientiousness that drives excellence can become a spiral of second-guessing, data gathering, and worst-case scenario planning. The result: decisions delayed, opportunities missed, mental energy depleted.For women leaders, the challenge compounds. The internal and external pressures women face, the experiences that shape our leadership journeys, and the expectation to be certain before moving forward create additional layers of complexity. The result can be spin, overthinking, and stagnation. Not because women lack capability, but because the framework for decision-making doesn't account for the specific pressures women navigate.Crowell brings 20+ years of experience as an executive coach, consultant, and former senior healthcare executive. Throughout her career, she's worked with organizations and leaders at critical moments of growth and transition. She's seen firsthand how decision-making frameworks that work for some don't work for others, particularly for women leaders navigating complexity, pressure, and incomplete information.In this masterclass, Crowell shares a practical decision-making blueprint that blends strategic rigor with mindset mastery. She teaches how to interrupt the overthinking cycle for good. She provides a repeatable, pressure-tested framework that works even when data is incomplete, and the stakes are high. She offers tools to reduce decision fatigue and reclaim mental energy through a lens specifically designed for women, addressing the unique pressures and experiences that complicate decision-making for female leaders.What makes this masterclass distinct is its practical application. Participants leave with tools they can immediately apply to career decisions, leadership challenges, and personal boundaries. They leave with a repeatable blueprint they can use again and again. And they leave with greater confidence in both professional and personal decision-making, without second-guessing themselves.This masterclass is designed for high-achieving women who carry significant responsibility, face complex decisions with incomplete information, and want to move from analysis paralysis to decisive action. It's also for women leaders who've questioned their own judgment despite proven track records.About Influential WomenInfluential Women is a media platform dedicated to spotlighting women leaders, founders, and experts across industries. Through masterclasses, podcasts, editorial features, and thought leadership content, Influential Women creates structured opportunities for women to publish, speak, and teach directly from their own experience, elevating women as primary voices rather than subjects of commentary.To view this and all masterclasses, visit influentialwomen.com/masterclasses

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