LCDR Rebekah Ann Seifer, Recognized By Influential Women For Advancing Coast Guard Aviation Leadership

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Fleet Readiness Through Aviation Engineering and Strategic LeadershipLieutenant Commander Rebekah Seifer is the MH-60T Systems Manager for the United States Coast Guard in Washington, D.C., leading airworthiness, logistics, sustainment, and modernization efforts for the Service’s $1.8 billion Medium Range Recovery fleet. She oversees programs that directly influence the readiness of more than 50 aircraft supporting search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, and national defense missions.Rebekah manages a $290 million annual portfolio that supports fleet growth, the MH-60T Service Life Extension Program (SLEP), and programmed depot maintenance. Working at the intersection of aviation engineering, acquisition, and enterprise strategy, she integrates technical requirements, operational priorities, and resources to ensure the fleet remains operationally ready for decades to come.Her responsibilities require balancing the cost, schedule, and performance of modernization initiatives with long-term aircraft sustainment while coordinating across the Department of Homeland Security, Department of War, other government agencies, and industry partners. She also plays a central role in overseeing the conversion of former U.S. Navy SH-60F and HH-60H aircraft into operational Coast Guard MH-60T helicopters. Known for translating complex technical challenges into clear, actionable insights, she equips senior leaders to make informed strategic decisions.Rebekah is recognized for her collaborative approach and systems-thinking mindset, connecting people, processes, and purpose to solve demanding operational problems. In her experience, high-performing teams thrive when individuals understand how their contributions advance a shared mission, emphasizing communication, cross-functional coordination, and empowering others to lead from their strengths.Beyond her system manager responsibilities, Rebekah has served as a nationally credentialed Victim Advocate for more than 11 years, providing confidential support to individuals during some of the most difficult moments of their lives. She is also an active mentor within the aviation community, helping the next generation of professionals build confidence, strengthen technical expertise, and pursue meaningful careers.Rebekah credits much of her success to the strength of her “village”—family, friends, mentors, and colleagues who have supported her throughout her career. She has found that resilience is built through perseverance, authenticity, and a willingness to embrace opportunities before feeling ready.The best career advice she has received is to follow her passions. She encourages young women and men entering aviation and other technical fields to remain curious, continue learning, and step beyond their comfort zones. She emphasizes that confidence is earned through experience and that meaningful growth comes from embracing uncertainty.Looking ahead, Rebekah sees aviation’s future depending on adaptable leaders who communicate effectively, collaborate across disciplines, and balance aircraft modernization, aging systems, and evolving operational demands.Guided by respect, integrity, and service before self, she believes effective leaders build trust through their actions, empower their teams to innovate, and create an environment where others can succeed.Learn More about Rebekah Ann Seifer:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Rebekah-Seifer Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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