Influential Women Highlights Andrea R. Webster, RP: Associate Director Of Legal Innovation & Operations At Novartis

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Legal Transformation Through Innovation, Strategic Leadership, and People-Centered SolutionsNew York, New York — Andrea R. Webster, RP, is an accomplished Associate Director of Legal Innovation & Operations at Novartis, where she leads global outside counsel strategy and legal operations initiatives designed to improve efficiency, transparency, and enterprise-wide transformation. Working at the intersection of legal strategy, business operations, and innovation, Andrea partners with internal stakeholders and external law firms to optimize performance, strengthen accountability, and create measurable value across a complex global organization.With more than 20 years of experience in the legal field, Andrea has built a distinguished career through continuous growth, adaptability, and a commitment to improving the way legal services are delivered. Her expertise spans legal operations, legal technology, e-discovery, intellectual property administration, practice management, and operational strategy. Through her leadership, she has helped modernize legal functions by leveraging data, technology, and process improvements to create more effective and scalable solutions.Andrea’s career journey reflects a steady progression from traditional paralegal roles into strategic legal operations leadership. She began her professional path as a paralegal before expanding her expertise into e-discovery, legal project management, and practice management roles with organizations including Venable LLP, Greenberg Traurig, and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP. Throughout these experiences, she developed a strong understanding of how legal teams operate and how innovative approaches can enhance service delivery.Her expertise and leadership ultimately led her to Novartis, where she now oversees outside counsel management across a wide range of legal areas, including litigation, intellectual property, employment, antitrust, and transactional matters. Through her work, Andrea continues to advance initiatives that support collaboration, operational excellence, and strategic alignment between legal teams and business objectives.Andrea is recognized as a transformational and servant leader who believes in the power of authenticity, collaboration, and people-centered innovation. She is passionate about developing high-performing teams and creating environments where individuals feel empowered to contribute, grow, and succeed. Her leadership approach focuses on building trust, encouraging accountability, and helping teams embrace change in meaningful ways.A graduate of Virginia State University and Iona University, Andrea also holds a paralegal certification from New York University and is currently pursuing her MBA at the University of Phoenix. Her continued commitment to education reflects her belief that professional growth requires curiosity, adaptability, and a willingness to continuously develop new skills.Andrea attributes her success to staying focused, remaining true to who she is, and consistently working hard. Throughout her career, she has learned how to transform challenges into opportunities by shifting negative situations into positive motivation for growth.Andrea made a conscious decision to work harder to demonstrate her value, her capabilities, and the substance she brings to every role she takes on. Through that mindset, she has developed greater confidence in herself and her abilities. Today, she approaches her career with intention and authenticity, believing strongly in the importance of knowing her worth and remaining committed to her goals.The best career advice Andrea has received is to keep going. However, one message that has remained especially meaningful to her came from her best friend, who is no longer here, and who always reminded her: “Drea, you’re enough.”That encouragement continues to guide Andrea throughout her personal and professional journey. The reminder that she is enough has become a source of strength, confidence, and motivation, helping her continue forward through challenges and opportunities alike.Andrea encourages young women entering the legal, operations, and technology-driven business fields to build a strong professional support system. She believes mentorship and relationships are essential components of long-term success.She encourages women to find three important people in their professional journey: someone ahead of them, someone beside them, and someone behind them. The person ahead provides guidance, experience, and valuable insight that can help shape future opportunities. The person beside them serves as a colleague, supporter, and partner who challenges them while growing alongside them. The person behind them represents the next generation of leaders they can mentor and support.Andrea believes career advancement is not achieved alone but through collective effort, encouragement, and shared knowledge. She applies this philosophy through her involvement in her sorority, where she supports leadership development and professional growth by helping other women identify their goals, advance their careers, and strengthen their leadership capabilities.Andrea believes one of the biggest challenges currently impacting her industry is the uncertainty affecting the pharmaceutical sector. With many medications manufactured outside of the country, organizations are becoming more intentional and strategic with spending decisions.Companies are carefully evaluating resources, prioritizing efficiency, and focusing on making thoughtful investments during a period of uncertainty. Andrea recognizes that this environment requires organizations to remain flexible and strategic while continuing to deliver meaningful results.At the same time, she sees significant opportunities through collaboration, cross-training, and gaining exposure to different areas of the business. Andrea believes this is an “all hands on deck” environment where professionals have the opportunity to expand their knowledge and contribute beyond their traditional responsibilities.Through her own experiences, Andrea has embraced opportunities to work outside of her immediate scope, gaining new perspectives and developing additional skills that have strengthened her overall leadership capabilities.The values that guide Andrea’s work and personal life are honesty, transparency, integrity, and accountability. Among these, accountability is especially important to her. She believes in taking ownership of responsibilities, honoring commitments, and holding herself to a high standard.For Andrea, strong leadership is built on trust. By communicating openly, acting with integrity, and remaining accountable, she believes professionals can create stronger relationships and more effective teams.Beyond her professional responsibilities, Andrea enjoys traveling, especially visiting beach destinations, exploring new cuisines as a passionate foodie, and spending time as a devoted dog mom. These experiences allow her to recharge, explore new perspectives, and maintain balance in her life.Through her dedication to innovation, leadership, and empowering others, Andrea R. Webster continues to make a meaningful impact in legal operations and beyond. Her commitment to growth, authenticity, and supporting others reflects the qualities of a leader who is helping shape the future of modern legal services.Learn More about Andrea R. Webster:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Andrea-Webster Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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