EDGEAI to Revolutionize Smart Metering with BrainChip Akida 2 License

he collaboration enables a significant leap from existing automated meter reading (AMR) technologies to truly intelligent, edge-native systems.

Brainchip Limited Holding Co (ASX:BRN)

We are excited to license Akida 2 to EDGEAI as they bring their next generation AI solutions with neuromorphic computing and the unique advantages delivered by our Akida technology.” — Sean Hehir, CEO of BrainChip

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic artificial intelligence technology, announces it has entered into a technology licensing agreement with EDGEAI, a Korea-based semiconductor company specializing in high-efficiency AI processors. This license focuses on the integration of BrainChip’s Akida™ 2 IP into EDGEAI’s forthcoming SoC product line, with a primary initial application in the next generation of " Rapid Metering " solutions.Revolutionizing Utility Infrastructure with Akida 2 under the agreement, BrainChip will provide EDGEAI with access to its Akida™ 2 neuromorphic IP. This technology will serve as the core intelligence for EDGEAI’s ultra-low-power ICs, designed to meet the rigorous energy constraints of industrial and consumer endpoint devices. The collaboration enables a significant leap from existing automated meter reading (AMR) technologies to truly intelligent, edge-native systems.Key Use Case: "Rapid Metering" The primary commercial target for this collaboration is the "Rapid Metering" business. Currently, standard metering solutions in production operate without AI capabilities. The license with BrainChip and EDGEAI provides the efficiency required for full-scale commercialization.The upcoming commercialized version will utilize the Akida-powered EDGEAI chip to provide advanced AI metering functions for water, gas, and electricity meters. This modular design features a universal communication box paired with specific camera modules tailored to each utility type.Significant Benefits and Market Focus The integration of neuromorphic technology offers transformative benefits for utility providers:• Extreme Battery Optimization: The ultra-low-power consumption of the Akida architecture allows for a massive reduction in battery requirements. This enables manufacturers to either eliminate one of the two batteries currently used in design or significantly reduce the overall battery size, leading to smaller, more cost-effective devices while providing 8 years of operating life.• Target Market Expansion: Production is specifically targeted at the Japanese market, where the demand for efficient, long-life automated utility infrastructure is accelerating.• Real-Time Intelligence: By processing data at the point of acquisition via camera modules, the solution provides accurate, real-time data without the latency or energy costs associated with cloud processing.“The ‘Rapid Metering’ project represents a significant market opportunity that demands extreme energy efficiency,” said JW Yang, CEO of EDGEAI. “By integrating BrainChip’s Akida 2 technology, we are able to move beyond previous limitations to deliver a commercially viable solution that drastically reduces battery requirements.This collaboration ensures that our silicon remains at the forefront of the global transition toward intelligent, sustainable edge infrastructure.”“We are excited to license Akida 2 to EDGEAI as they bring their next generation AI solutions to market. This agreement reflects the growing global demand for neuromorphic computing and the unique advantages delivered by our Akida technology.” said Sean Hehir, CEO of BrainChip. “Together, we are enabling smarter, more efficient edge devices that can operate with exceptionally low power while supporting sophisticated on device intelligence.”The commercial terms of the agreement include access to Akida IP, integration documentation, development tools, and engineering assistance to support EDGEAI through the design and integration phases. Compensation to BrainChip includes an upfront license fee and subsequent royalties based on the production volume of EDGEAI’s SoC products.About EDGEAI: EDGEAI is a Korea-based semiconductor company at the forefront of the AI revolution, providing high-efficiency AI processors for a variety of edge and endpoint applications, including industrial IoT, consumer electronics, and intelligent mobility systems.Explore more at ( www.edge-ai.kr About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY) BrainChip is the worldwide leader in Edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, Akida™, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition and processing data with unmatched efficiency, precision, and energy economy. These innovations make low-power Edge AI deployable across industries such as aerospace, autonomous vehicles, robotics, industrial IoT, consumer devices, and wearables.Explore more at www.brainchip.com Follow BrainChip: Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006 Investor Contact IR@brainchip.com

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