Titania recognized in the 2026 Gartner® Emerging Tech: Top Funded Startups for Preemptive Exposure Management report

Titania, a global leader in network security and compliance assurance Victoria Dimmick, CEO of Titania

Being recognized in Gartner research at this stage of market development is an important milestone for Titania. We believe it reflects the depth of our expertise in network infrastructure.” — Victoria Dimmick, CEO, Titania

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gartner names Titania amongst the Top Funded Startups in Preemptive Exposure ManagementTitania, a global leader in network security and compliance assurance, today announced it has been recognized in Gartner research as one of the Top Funded Startups in Preemptive Exposure Management (PEM), an emerging category reshaping how organizations reduce cyber risk.The report, Emerging Tech: Top Funded Startups for Preemptive Exposure Management, identifies Titania’s Nipper Resilience within the Preemptive Exposure Assessment (PEA) category. Gartner defines preemptive exposure assessment (PEA) technologies as “technologies that continuously discover and map attack surfaces and prioritize findings by enriching them with deep business context.”As per Gartner, “Product leaders must realign their strategic roadmaps with this trend demand through unified, agentic exposure management. Failure to adapt will compromise competitive relevance in an environment where preemptive risk neutralization is becoming the new industry standard.”Titania believes this recognition underscores its evolution, building on the accuracy of its trusted Nipper technology to extend deterministic assessment into an exposure management platform. Supporting business-critical network operations, it features drift detection, segmentation assurance, Zero Trust control validation, and CTEM-aligned reporting. Titania’s portfolio is built to meet customers where they are today, enabling progression from periodic to scheduled and continuous assurance.“Being recognized in Gartner research at this stage of market development is an important milestone for Titania,” said Victoria Dimmick, CEO, Titania. “We believe it reflects the depth of our expertise in network infrastructure and reflects our position at the forefront of this shift, particularly in the critical networking domain, where precision and context matter most.”Titania strongly believes this highlights a critical gap in the market and where it is uniquely positioned for the future. While many exposure management platforms aggregate data from across tools, network infrastructure requires deep, domain-specific visibility and context to drive meaningful action.Adversaries continue to exploit one of the most basic and preventable weaknesses in cybersecurity: exposures created by misconfigured network devices.Titania’s approach goes beyond traditional exposure assessment by generating an accurate, context-rich view of network exposure and mapping it to real-world attack paths, enabling organizations to prioritize and neutralize risk before it can be exploited. Nipper solutions shift cyber defense from reactive threat management to preemptive exposure prevention, helping organizations understand where, why, and how they are at risk so exposures can be closed before attackers find them. This positions Titania at the intersection of where the market is heading, particularly in the networking domain where broader platforms are often weakest.“Customers are increasingly looking for solutions that do more than report risk. They want to understand what matters most and how to act on it,” said Victoria Dimmick, CEO, Titania. “Our strength has always been deep network understanding, and that positions us strongly as the market continues to evolve toward more unified exposure management.”Gartner predicts that, “by 2028, at least half of the exposure management market will consist of unified exposure management platforms, up from less than 5% in 2025, driven by the need to consolidate fragmented data and processes.”In our view, this aligns with Titania’s product direction, including continued investment in AI-enabled attack path mapping and automated remediation planning. The company also recently announced an investment in technical leadership, including the appointment of CTO Andrew Woodford, who will focus on accelerating these capabilities.Gartner clients can access the report, Gartner, Emerging Tech: Top Funded Startups for Preemptive Exposure Management, by Luis Castillo and Elizabeth Kim, published 3 April 2026 via the client login GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About TitaniaTitania delivers award-winning cybersecurity automation software that helps organizations to build and maintain resilient, compliant networks that underpin critical national infrastructure (CNI).The company specializes in software that monitors physical and virtual routers, switches, firewalls and wireless access points with exploit validated findings - enabling organizations to proactively detect misconfigurations, enforce segmentation, and reduce attack surface, supporting uninterrupted operations.Headquartered in the UK with operations in Arlington, VA, Nipper solutions are trusted by thousands of global enterprises including 30+ U.S. federal agencies, major financial institutions, telecommunications providers, and leading oil and gas companies.Titania’s Nipper solutions portfolio is built to meet customers where they are today, enabling progression from periodic to scheduled and continuous configuration assurance across the entire networkNipper delivers precise point in time hardening and compliance assessments for individual devices. Nipper Resilience extends these capabilities to a global enterprise scale, providing drift detection, segmentation assurance, Zero Trust control validation and CTEM-aligned reporting. This supports Zero Trust strategies and compliance with regulatory mandates such as DORA, NIS 2, RMF, and PCI DSS 4.0—helping organizations safeguard essential services and maintain operational continuity.With solutions tailored for NOC, SOC, Incident Response and cyber protection teams, Titania enables organizations to protect critical assets, mitigate operational risks, and build infrastructure that is ready, recoverable, and resilient.Learn more at www.titania.com Media Contact:

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