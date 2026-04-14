Blancco and Cambrionix Deliver Industry-First Integration for Compliant Apple Mac Erasure and Reimaging at Scale

Pairing Blancco Eraser for Apple Devices with the Cambrionix ThunderSync5-C16 hub creates a compact setup that enables rules-based data erasure, automated DFU handling, and diagnostics for up to 16 Macs in just 20 minutes from one workstation—a new industry benchmark. Pairing Blancco Eraser for Apple Devices with the Cambrionix ThunderSync5-C16 hub creates a compact setup that enables rules-based data erasure, automated DFU handling, and diagnostics for up to 16 Macs in just 20 minutes from one workstation—a new industry benchmark. Erasing Apple Macs has traditionally required manual processes and large bench space. The Blancco–Cambrionix solution delivers greater efficiency, scalability, and simplicity for ITADs, refurbishers, and enterprise IT teams in a compact workspace.

The partnership enables ITADs, mobile device refurbishers and enterprise IT teams to erase 16 Apple Mac computers in under 20 minutes - a new industry benchmark

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blancco Technology Group, the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions, has partnered with Cambrionix, a U.K.-based designer and manufacturer of industrial USB hubs, to deliver the most efficient Apple Mac reuse solution available.By integrating Blancco Eraser for Apple Devices software with the Cambrionix ThunderSync5-C16 industrial-grade hub, organizations can remove data from 16 Apple Mac computers simultaneously in less than 20 minutes from a single workstation, certifying the results to industry standards.This processing speed is the fastest in the market and overcomes current industry practices that require a large degree of operator manual intervention. Typical practices process three to four Apple Mac computers per hour, with 10 being the maximum. This paired solution increases carefully governed Mac processing capacity to as many as 48 Apple Macs an hour, with additional throughput when multiple hubs are connected. Customizable workflows allow teams to automate processes to ensure industry and regulatory compliance. The solution also automates reinstalling the operating system when devices are to be redeployed or sold within the secondary market within a single workflow.“Together with Cambrionix, we’re setting a new industry benchmark for Apple Mac processing,” said Russ Ernst, CTO of Blancco. “The market continues to optimize for throughput. We bring speed with additional control, mitigating cost and compliance risk. When increased simultaneous device handling, intelligent automation, and certified erasure work together inside a single enforced workflow, the result is more than just processing devices faster — it's predictability, control, and confidence at scale.”The joint solution, which can be leveraged by IT asset disposition (ITAD) or mobile processing vendors, as well as by any organization with Mac disposition needs, combines stackable hardware with rules-based data erasure, automated Device Firmware Update (DFU) handling, and device diagnostic automation. This scales the steps needed to enable secure and compliant recycling or reuse of Apple Silicon laptops and desktops, while using a single, centralized dashboard and physically compact work area.“Our breakthrough integration with Blancco changes the economics of Apple Mac reuse,” said Andy Jones, CEO of Cambrionix. “Apple Mac processing is typically scaled by adding workspace and staff for restoring devices and then manually updating firmware. As volumes increase across ITAD, refurbishment and enterprise refresh programs, this outdated manual model creates rising labor cost per device, workflow inconsistency and compliance risk. Our new model offers an unprecedented level of scalability, dramatically reducing technician touch time while maintaining audit-grade trust.”Specifically, the solution delivers:-Erasure of 16 Macs (laptops and/or desktops) simultaneously in under 20 minutes-High-density, stackable processing from a single workstation-Reduced technician touch time through integrated DFU management.-Standardized workflows that eliminate operator variance-Automatic OS reimaging for immediate resale or redeployment-Blancco-certified, audit-ready erasure reporting generated automaticallyIn March, Blancco and Cambrionix demonstrated elements of the high-capacity Apple Mac processing and productivity benchmarks at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2026. The joint solution is now commercially available globally.For more information, contact Blancco All third-party intellectual property (including trademarks) used in this material are the exclusive property of their respective owners. Use of these names does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by the trademark owners.About Blancco Technology GroupReduce Risk. Increase Efficiency. Be Sustainable. Blancco Technology Group provides organizations with secure, compliant, and automated solutions that accelerate the transition to the circular economy. Each year, tens of millions of Blancco erasures allow top-tier organizations to protect end-of-life data against unauthorized access, safely redeploy data storage assets, and firmly comply with increased data protection and privacy requirements. Our precise device diagnostics help move used IT assets confidently into the circular economy, enabling enterprises, IT asset disposition (ITAD) vendors and recyclers, and mobile industry stakeholders to operate more sustainably.Globally approved, recommended, and certified by governing and industry bodies around the world, Blancco is the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions. With 40+ patented or patent-pending ideas, we continue to grow the number of innovative solutions global companies can rely on to accelerate operations, secure their data, and grow their businesses. Read more about us at www.blancco.com About CambrionixCambrionix designs and manufactures high-density device processing solutions, combining advanced hardware with intelligent software integration to enable organizations to manage large fleets of connected devices quickly, reliably, and with full operational control.With over 15 years of experience, Cambrionix supports high-volume device operations across Circular Tech, Software Quality Assurance (SQA), and EdTech markets worldwide. Through intelligent hub technology and API capabilities, our USB solutions deliver scalable and automated workflows with consistent performance, higher throughput, and lower labour per device. Learn more: www.cambrionix.com Media Contact:

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