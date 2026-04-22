Community invited to share input on US 101 improvements in Grays Harbor County

AMANDA PARK – The public is invited to provide input on roadway improvements on US 101 from Humptulips to Amanda Park.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is planning to pave sections of US 101 in Humptulips, Neilton and Amanda Park. To go along with the paving work, the project will make Complete Streets improvements to the highway.

The improvements include shared-use paths, marked crosswalks and rapid flashing beacons. This will make the highway safer and more comfortable for those who walk, bike or roll.

Beginning Wednesday, April 22, people can see these planned improvements in an online open house. An in-person open house will also take place at the Amanda Park Timberland Library on Wednesday, April 29.

WSDOT will use the feedback gathered to refine the proposed improvements, which will become part of the paving project.

US 101 Grays Harbor County improvements online open house

When: Wednesday, April 22 to Wednesday, May 6

Where: engage.wsdot.wa.gov/us-101-humptulips-neilton-and-amanda-park-paving-and-complete-streets

Details: Information about the project is available online 24/7 for people to visit and leave comments whenever best fits their schedule.

US 101 Grays Harbor County improvements in-person open house

When: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 29

Where: Amanda Park Timberland Library, 6118 US 101, Amanda Park

Details: There is no formal presentation. Attendees are welcome to drop by anytime during the event. Team members will be available to explain the design, answer questions and take comments.

Free internet access

Free WiFi access is available at this location for people who wish to participate in the online open house: