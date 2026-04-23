New TDWI Research Report Provides Guidance for Gaining Value from Agentic and Generative AI

TDWI Blueprint Report: Building Agentic and Generative AI: Enterprise Data Foundations and Applications

Report explores the capabilities that distinguish enterprises that are successful with generative and agentic AI.

The reality is that AI applications will reach a wall in terms of value creation without using internal company data.” — Fern Halper, Ph.D., VP of TDWI Research, TDWI

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TDWI Research has released the first of a new type of original research report. Based on survey data as well as focus group data, the TDWI Blueprint Report Building Agentic and Generative AI: Enterprise Data Foundations and Applications features a framework outlining the core capabilities required for enterprise-grade generative and agentic AI.Written by the VP of TDWI research, Fern Halper, Ph.D., the report explores how organizations can move beyond isolated AI tools toward integrated, governed architectures and which practices are common among those enterprises that are already measuring value from AI.In the report, Halper says, “The reality is that AI applications will reach a wall in terms of value creation without using internal company data.” She explains that internal data can be used to build AI applications that provide more value, but using it involves multiple technical and organizational capabilities that are explained in the blueprint section of the report.Report HighlightsAmong this report’s key findings:• The journey toward generative and agentic AI maturity often follows a series of phases, each with new challenges, but each usually providing more value.• About 60% of survey respondents claim to be building some custom generative and agentic AI tools, but only around 40% of respondents are reporting measurable value from them.• Many organizations are experimenting broadly with generative and agentic AI, but relatively few have progressed to architectures and workflows that support reliable, scalable, and governed complex AI systems.• Leaders describe company data as both a source of value for generative and agentic AI and the source of risk that forces architectural and governance discipline.• The primary benefit organizations are seeing from generative and agentic AI is productivity gains (63%) followed by faster cycle times (42%).The blueprint section of this report includes an in-depth discussion of the entire set of capabilities needed to put generative and agentic applications that use company data into successful production.This research was sponsored by Alteryx, Snowflake, and ZoomInfo.About the AuthorFERN HALPER, Ph.D., is vice president of TDWI research. Her work focuses on AI, generative AI, agentic AI, AI governance, cloud computing, and other modern analytics approaches. She has more than 25 years of experience in data and business analysis and AI and has published numerous articles on data mining and information technology. Halper is co-author of “Dummies” books on cloud computing, hybrid cloud, and service management, as well as Big Data for Dummies. Halper is also the author of the 2026 book, Data Makes the World Go ’Round: The data, tech, and trust behind AI success. She has been a partner at industry analyst firm Hurwitz & Associates and a lead analyst for Bell Labs. She has taught at both Colgate University and Bentley University. Her Ph.D. is from Texas A&M University. You can reach her at fhalper@tdwi.org and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/fbhalper/ About TDWIFor 30 years, TDWI has provided individuals and teams with a comprehensive portfolio of business and technical education and research about all things data. TDWI’s in-depth, best-practices-based knowledge can be quickly applied to develop world-class talent across your organization’s business and IT functions to enhance analytical, data-driven decision making. TDWI offers major conferences as well as topical seminars, onsite education, membership, certification, live webinars, resource-filled publications, industry news, and in-depth research. See tdwi.org or follow us on LinkedIn at tdwi.org/linkedin.About 1105 Media1105 Media, Inc., is a leading provider of integrated information and media in targeted business-to-business markets, including specialized sectors of the information technology community; industrial health, safety, and compliance; security; environmental protection; and home healthcare. 1105's offerings span print and online magazines, journals, and newsletters; seminars, conferences, and trade shows; training courseware; and web-based services. 1105 Media is based in Woodland Hills, California, with offices throughout the U.S.###

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