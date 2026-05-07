SECURITY TODAY ANNOUNCES THE 2026 GOVERNMENT SECURITY AWARDS ‘THE GOVIES’ WINNERS

Security Today announced the winners of the 2026 "The GOVIES” Awards recognizing organizations driving innovation across the security industry.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Security Today , the leading industry media brand for the global security marketplace, announced the winners of the 2026 Government Security Awards The GOVIES ,” recognizing organizations driving innovation across the security industry.This year, 21 companies are being recognized for their innovative technologies and solutions that help shape the future of government security. Launched in 2009, The GOVIES honors outstanding government security products in a variety of categories.“With evolving threats and rapid advances in technology, innovation has never been more important in the government security market,” said Security Today Publisher Ralph C. Jensen. “The GOVIES winners represent the companies and solutions pushing the industry forward and helping organizations strengthen safety, security and operational effectiveness.”The 2026 Award WinnersAccess Control Devices/PeripheralsHID Signo pivCLASS Readers and Mercury MP4502 Controller with Embedded Authentication from HIDAccess Control Devices/Peripherals – WirelessCyberKey Blue 4 from CyberLock, Inc.AI-Powered Offensive Security PlatformRidgeBot from Ridge SecurityAI-Powered Security Workforce Management PlatformHELIAUS Gov from Allied UniversalArtificial IntelligenceAI Smart Search from March NetworksAutonomous Perimeter SystemsLVT Mobile Security Unit from LVT (LiveView Technologies)Big Data AnalyticsInvestigation capabilities in Genetec Security Center SaaS from Genetec, Inc.Biometric Authentication/IdentificationHID Facepod from HIDCloud Solutions & ServicesKonica Minolta’s MarketPlace PKI Cloud Suite from Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.Counter-UAV/DroneEnforceAir PLUS from D-Fend SolutionsCyber Defense SolutionsNucleus Security Platform from Nucleus SecurityCyber Threat IntelligenceCyware Intelligence Suite w/ Agentic AI Fabric from CywareData Sovereignty & Compliance SolutionsDispersiveFabric™ from Dispersive Holdings, Inc.Emergency Communication SystemsRegroup Mass Notification System from Regroup Mass NotificationIntelligent CommunicationsAntaira LMP-3228G-4X24S-bt-T Industrial Wide Temperature 10G Layer 3 Managed Distribution Layer Switch, up to 100W per port PoE++ from Antaira TechnologiesIntelligent Edge DevicesIDIS 12.5MP AI Fisheye (DC-Y8D11WRA) from IDISLocks & Locking SystemsRed Wireless Locksets from ProdataKey (PDK)Monitoring SolutionsVelocity Central – Unified Security Monitoring from HirschNetwork SecurityDispersiveFabric™ from Dispersive Holdings, Inc.Network Support SolutionsAntaira LMP-1604G-4XS-bt-T Industrial Wide Temperature 10G Layer 3 Managed Distribution Layer Switch, up to 100W per port PoE++ from Antaira TechnologiesPerimeter ProtectionSecurity Radar from i-PRO AmericasSecurity & Risk IntelligenceNucleus Security Platform from Nucleus SecurityUser Authentication/Identification/Credentialing & ManagementKonica Minolta’s MarketPlace PKI Cloud Suite from Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.Video AnalyticsDynamic Audit Events from CyberLock, Inc.Video Management SystemsBLAZE Hybrid AI Video Management System from Hanwha VisionVideo Surveillance Cameras – HDNEXT Modular Camera System from Vicon IndustriesVideo Surveillance Cameras – IPAI3 Counting Camera from March NetworksVideo Surveillance Data StorageMilestone XProtect Evidence Manager from Milestone SystemsVideo Surveillance Hardware & AccessoriesAntaira LMP-1204G-SFP-bt-24-T Industrial Wide Temperature Managed Access Layer Switch, up to 100W per port PoE++ with low-voltage power input range from Antaira TechnologiesInformation on the 2027 The GOVIES will be available on www.securitytoday.com next year.For more information, please contact Mallory Bastionell, Chief Marketing Officer, at mbastionell@1105media.com.###About Security TodaySecurity Today features news, insights, trends and product information in the security industry for security suppliers, end users and IT decision-makers. It is the only integrated magazine reaching the entire security market.

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