New TDWI Research Report Explores How Organizations Can Prepare for Success with Agentic AI

TDWI Benchmark Report | Agentic AI Readiness

Readers will learn from new research into the current state of agentic AI readiness including common strengths and weaknesses.

Organizations are making meaningful progress but are not yet fully prepared to operationalize agentic AI at scale.” — Fern Halper, Ph.D.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TDWI Research has released a new original research report that explores current levels of readiness for agentic AI. Based on assessment data as well as expert interviews, the new TDWI Benchmark Report, The State of Agentic AI Readiness Benchmark, includes insights that can help organizations assess and improve their own readiness.Written by the VP of TDWI research, Fern Halper, Ph.D., the report explores organizations’ readiness for agentic AI across five dimensions. Organizations may be advanced in one dimension and lagging in another, but success depends on alignment across multiple areas.In the report, Halper says that overall, “Organizations are making meaningful progress but are not yet fully prepared to operationalize agentic AI at scale.” She explains that agentic AI has the potential to fundamentally change how work gets done by automating processes and reducing cycle times. However, organizations need the right data foundations, governance structures, skills, and operational capabilities to support these systems.Report HighlightsAmong this report’s key findings:• Organizations tend to overestimate their readiness for agentic AI and underestimate what it actually requires.• Over one-third of respondents report having formally accountable teams responsible for the life cycle of AI systems, and another 21% have dedicated teams supporting specific systems or platforms.• Organizational and capability readiness is advancing, but incomplete; just 27% say their target processes are comprehensively documented and understood.• Technology and engineering readiness is one of the higher-scoring dimensions, indicating that organizations are building the technical foundations required for agentic AI, with many reporting modern cloud environments and early architectural thinking.• A key issue is that organizations often equate the ability to build or experiment with agents with readiness. In practice, agentic systems operate under very different conditions than traditional analytics or generative AI.Although organizations are building momentum, they must continue to strengthen foundational areas, particularly data, governance, and skills, to fully realize the potential of agentic AI.This research was sponsored by Precisely, Snowflake, and ZoomInfo.Download the report [ https://tdwi.org/research/2026/05/ta-all-benchmark-agentic-ai-readiness.aspx Watch the webinar [ https://tdwi.org/webcasts/2026/05/adv-all-the-tdwi-agentic-ai-readiness-benchmark-are-you-ahead-or-falling-behind.aspx About the AuthorFERN HALPER, Ph.D., is vice president of TDWI research. Her work focuses on AI, generative AI, agentic AI, AI governance, cloud computing, and other modern analytics approaches. She has more than 25 years of experience in data and business analysis and AI and has published numerous articles on data mining and information technology. Halper is co-author of “Dummies” books on cloud computing, hybrid cloud, and service management, as well as Big Data for Dummies. Halper is also the author of the 2026 book, Data Makes the World Go ’Round: The data, tech, and trust behind AI success. She has been a partner at industry analyst firm Hurwitz & Associates and a lead analyst for Bell Labs. She has taught at both Colgate University and Bentley University. Her Ph.D. is from Texas A&M University. You can reach her at fhalper@tdwi.org and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/fbhalper/ About TDWIFor 30 years, TDWI has provided individuals and teams with a comprehensive portfolio of business and technical education and research about all things data. TDWI’s in-depth, best-practices-based knowledge can be quickly applied to develop world-class talent across your organization’s business and IT functions to enhance analytical, data-driven decision making. TDWI offers major conferences as well as topical seminars, onsite education, membership, certification, live webinars, resource-filled publications, industry news, and in-depth research. See tdwi.org or follow us on LinkedIn at https://tdwi.org/linkedin About 1105 Media1105 Media, Inc., is a leading provider of integrated information and media in targeted business-to-business markets, including specialized sectors of the information technology community; industrial health, safety, and compliance; security; environmental protection; and home healthcare. 1105's offerings span print and online magazines, journals, and newsletters; seminars, conferences, and trade shows; training courseware; and web-based services. 1105 Media is based in Woodland Hills, California, with offices throughout the U.S.

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