Kooner Fleet Management Solutions Expands Internationally with Launch in the United Kingdom

New Central England operations hub establishes foundation for 24/7 fleet maintenance, mobile repair, and technician development across the UK

Expanding into the UK is a natural next step for us. Fleets everywhere are facing the same pressures around uptime, cost control, and technician availability.” — Gary Kooner, Founder and CEO of Kooner Fleet Management Solutions

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kooner Fleet Management Solutions, a leading provider of comprehensive on-site fleet management, preventative maintenance and mobile repair solutions, proudly announces its international expansion into the United Kingdom with the launch of Kooner Fleet Management Solutions UK.

This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth, bringing Kooner FMS’s proven maintenance model, operational discipline, and customer-first approach to fleets across the UK, beginning in the West Midlands.

Kooner FMS UK will support existing US-based customers as they scale internationally, while building relationships with UK-based fleets seeking a consistent, high-quality maintenance partner. With operations now spanning North America and the UK, the company is uniquely positioned to help customers maintain continuity across regions, opening the door for deeper partnerships and new growth on both sides of the Atlantic.

The UK operation will be anchored by a newly established and purpose-built Vehicle Maintenance Unit (VMU) located in the heart of the West Midlands, supported by a network of mobile service vehicles operating within the region. The facility will serve as both a service hub and operational base, enabling flexible maintenance options including on-site service, drop-off repairs, and vehicle pick-up and return.

“Kooner was built on the idea that fleet maintenance should be proactive, reliable, and aligned with how fleets actually operate,” said Gary Kooner, Founder and CEO of Kooner FMS. “Expanding into the UK is a natural next step for us. Fleets everywhere are facing the same pressures around uptime, cost control, and technician availability. Our model is designed to meet those challenges head-on, and we are excited to bring that approach to a new market.”

Kooner FMS UK will deliver a full suite of services tailored to mid-sized and enterprise fleets, including preventative maintenance, mechanical repairs, fleet inspections, compliance checks, and emergency breakdown support. Operations will run 24 hours a day, seven days a week, providing fleets with the flexibility to service vehicles on their schedule, not the constraints of traditional shop hours.

The company’s structured maintenance model emphasizes proactive service planning, helping fleets reduce downtime, avoid repeat visits, and improve overall operational efficiency. By combining mobile service capabilities with centralized workshop infrastructure, Kooner FMS UK is positioned to deliver both responsiveness and consistency at scale.

“Our focus has always been on building systems that connect service execution with operational impact,” said Michael Quimby, Chief Operating Officer of Kooner FMS. “This expansion is not just about entering a new continent. It is about bringing a disciplined, scalable approach to fleet maintenance that improves uptime, simplifies operations, and delivers measurable value to our customers. The UK market presents a strong opportunity to apply what we have built in North America and continue raising the standard globally.”

A key component of the UK strategy includes investment in workforce development. Kooner FMS plans to partner with local schools and technical institutions to establish a “Create a Mechanic” initiative, designed to build a pipeline of skilled technicians and support long-term industry sustainability.

The company will also implement Kooner’s renowned transparent reporting and maintenance tracking capabilities, giving fleet operators greater visibility into vehicle health, service history, and operational performance.

With a mission centered on reducing vehicle downtime, minimizing service disruptions, and improving fleet efficiency, Kooner FMS UK aims to quickly establish itself as a trusted partner for fleets seeking a more modern, responsive approach to maintenance.

This expansion reinforces Kooner FMS’s broader vision to become a global leader in fleet maintenance, recognized for operational excellence, technical expertise, and innovative service delivery.

Founded in 2016, Kooner FMS continues to grow its North American footprint, serving hundreds of Fortune 500, logistics, and transportation companies across the US and Canada. An Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company, the company has increased revenue by more than 3,200% since 2020.

About Kooner Fleet Management Solutions

Kooner Fleet Management Solutions is a leading provider of on-site fleet management, mobile fleet services, and last mile maintenance solutions. With a focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence, the company delivers tailored services to transportation companies of all sizes to optimize fleet health, reduce downtime, and improve performance. For more information, visit www.KoonerFMS.com.

Kooner FMS Expands Internationally with Launch in the United Kingdom

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.