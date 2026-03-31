Kooner Fleet Management Solutions & FleetIQ™ Named Finalists for Brand Launch of the Year by PR Daily’s Marketing Awards

Kooner FMS & FleetIQ Named PR Daily's Marketing Awards Finalist

Adobe and Intelas Honored alongside FleetIQ™ for campaigns successfully introducing new brands with originality, clarity, and strong market momentum

This recognition speaks to the intentionality of how we brought FleetIQ to market. A clear focus on defining the problem, articulating a new category, and connecting it to a real operational impact.” — Kevin Satz, Vice President of Marketing

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kooner Fleet Management Solutions, a leading provider of comprehensive on-site fleet management, preventative maintenance and mobile repair solutions, proudly announces that FleetIQ™ has been named a finalist in the “Brand Launch” category of PR Daily’s Marketing Awards, alongside branding leaders Adobe and Intelas.

PR Daily’s “Brand Launch” category highlights campaigns successfully introducing new brands with originality, clarity, and strong market momentum. Finalists were selected for their ability to establish a compelling identity while laying the foundation for long-term growth and recognition.

Winners will be announced at PR Daily’s Marketing Awards Luncheon on June 18, 2026, at City Winery in New York City. Other honorees include global brands 3M, Cisco, ESPN, Samsung and more.

“This recognition validates not just the launch of FleetIQ, but the purpose behind it,” said Gary Kooner, Founder and CEO of Kooner FMS. “Fleet maintenance has operated without the visibility and coordination that modern fleets require. FleetIQ was built to change that, and this acknowledgment reinforces that the market is ready for a new, higher standard.”

FleetIQ was designed to bring real-time visibility, predictive maintenance insights, and operational control to fleet operators. Built from years of hands-on field experience, the platform connects service execution with data intelligence, enabling enterprise fleets to move from reactive maintenance models to proactive, system-driven operations.

The campaign introducing FleetIQ focused on clearly defining a new category within fleet maintenance, one that blends service infrastructure with purpose-built technology. Through targeted messaging, industry engagement, and customer-driven storytelling, the launch established FleetIQ as a modern operating layer for fleet performance.

“This recognition speaks to the intentionality behind how we brought FleetIQ to market, said Kevin Satz, Vice President of Marketing. “From the beginning, our focus was on clearly defining the problem, articulating a new category, and connecting it directly to real operational impact for fleets. Being named alongside globally recognized brands speaks to the strength of that strategy and the momentum we’ve created.”

The honor places Kooner FMS among a select group of organizations setting a high bar for innovation in brand development and go-to-market strategy. Past finalists in the category have included major launches and rebrands from brand leaders such as Instacart, SignalFire, and the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics.

Leveraging real-time data, predictive scheduling, and automated dispatch logic, FleetIQ ensures the right technician, right route, and right outcome for customers, every time. Built for both the field and the back office, FleetIQ eliminates silos, simplifies workflows, and ensures smarter, faster decision-making at every level of fleet operations.

Key differentiators of FleetIQ™ include:

- Predictive Maintenance & Analytics: Anticipates failures at the component level, enabling parts replacement before breakdowns occur.

- Intelligent Automation: Smart dispatching matches the right technician to the right job, optimizing routes and schedules in real time.

- Unified Platform: Pre-integrated with ERPs, CRMs, telematics, and routing tools to deliver a single pane of glass for fleet health.

- Two-Way Connectivity: Real-time communication between customers, technicians, and drivers—improving transparency and trust.

- Mobile-First Usability: Designed for technicians in the field, minimizing training time and maximizing adoption.

Founded in 2016, Kooner FMS continues to grow its North American footprint, serving hundreds of Fortune 500, logistics, and transportation companies across the US and Canada. An Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company, the company has increased revenue by more than 3,200% since 2020.

About Kooner Fleet Management Solutions

Kooner Fleet Management Solutions is a leading provider of on-site fleet management, mobile fleet services, and last mile maintenance solutions. With a focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence, the company delivers tailored services to transportation companies of all sizes to optimize fleet health, reduce downtime, and improve performance. For more information, visit www.KoonerFMS.com.

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