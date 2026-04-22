EY Names Gary Kooner, CEO of Kooner Fleet Management Solutions, Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Bay Area Award Finalist

Gary Kooner Named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Bay Area Award Finalist Kooner Fleet Management

Kooner's second consecutive recognition highlights continued growth & industry impact of founder-led fleet services company

Being named an Entrepreneur Of The Year finalist for the second year in a row is an incredible honor.” — Gary Kooner, Founder and CEO of Kooner Fleet Management Solutions

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kooner Fleet Management Solutions, a leading provider of comprehensive on-site fleet management, preventative maintenance and mobile repair solutions, proudly announces that Ernst & Young LLP (EY) has named Founder and CEO Gary Kooner an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Bay Area Award finalist. This marks the second consecutive year Kooner has been recognized by the prestigious program.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program celebrates the bold leaders who disrupt markets through the world’s most ground-breaking companies, revolutionizing industries and uplifting communities. An independent panel of judges selected Kooner among 20 finalists, recognized based on their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, company growth and lasting impact in building long-term value.

Gary Kooner’s continued recognition reflects his leadership in building Kooner FMS into one of the fastest-growing fleet maintenance providers in North America. Since founding the company in 2016 with a single service truck, Kooner has scaled operations to more than 275 diesel technicians across the U.S. states and Canada, all achieved without outside funding.

“Being named an Entrepreneur Of The Year finalist for the second year in a row is an incredible honor,” said Gary Kooner, Founder and CEO of Kooner Fleet Management Solutions. “This recognition is a direct reflection of the hard work, resilience, and commitment of our entire team. We’re proud to continue building a company that’s redefining fleet maintenance through innovation, service excellence, and a people-first approach.”

Regional award winners will be announced on June 12 at the Entrepreneur Of The Year Bay Area Awards celebration in San Jose, California. Winners will then be considered for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum, where high-growth CEOs, Fortune 1000 executives and investors converge to shape the future of business.

Kooner FMS continues to grow its North American footprint, serving hundreds of Fortune 500, logistics, and transportation companies across the US and Canada. An Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company, the company has increased revenue by more than 3,200% since 2020.

About Kooner Fleet Management Solutions

Kooner Fleet Management Solutions is a leading provider of on-site fleet management, mobile fleet services, and last mile maintenance solutions. With a focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence, the company delivers tailored services to transportation companies of all sizes to optimize fleet health, reduce downtime, and improve performance. For more information, visit www.KoonerFMS.com.

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