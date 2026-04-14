Savant Sweeps Noble Technology Awards, Redefining AI and Finance Automation with Triple Win

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We built Savant to combine agentic AI with enterprise-grade control, so organizations get speed, accuracy, and confidence in every outcome.” — Chitrang Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Savant Labs

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savant Labs today announced it has won three 2026 Noble Technology Awards , earning top recognition for its leadership in breakthrough innovation, artificial intelligence, and finance automation.The company was honored for its Savant AI Automation Platform with:● Platinum Winner — Outstanding Technological Innovation: Outstanding Technology Breakthrough● Gold Winner — Outstanding Technological Innovation: Outstanding AI Innovation● Gold Winner — Outstanding Technological Innovation: Agentic Automation for FinanceThese awards highlight Savant’s role in redefining how enterprises operate—moving from manual, fragmented workflows to fully automated, AI-driven execution.A New Standard for Enterprise AISavant’s platform introduces a new category of agentic AI automation, where intelligent agents execute complex, multi-step business processes across finance, accounting, and tax. From reconciliation and accruals to financial close and audit preparation, Savant replaces spreadsheets, scripts, and siloed tools with a single, governed system.Built for enterprise environments, the platform combines:● End-to-end AI automation of workflows● Native governance and auditability for SOX-regulated environments● Connectivity across ERPs, data warehouses, and documents● Full traceability with audit-ready outputsRecognition Across Three Innovation CategoriesThe Noble Technology Awards has recognized Savant for:● Breakthrough Innovation — creating a new model for analytics and automation powered by AI agents● AI Innovation — advancing enterprise AI with reasoning, orchestration, and real-time execution● Finance Automation — transforming finance operations with speed, accuracy, and audit-ready results“We’re honored to be recognized for innovation by the Noble Technology Awards,” said Chitrang Shah, CEO of Savant Labs. “AI can accelerate finance—but without governance, it creates risk. Trust is everything. We built Savant to combine agentic AI with enterprise-grade control, so organizations get speed, accuracy, and confidence in every outcome.”Proven Enterprise ImpactOrganizations using Savant are achieving:● 60–80% time savings across analytics and finance workflows● Up to 90% cost reduction compared to legacy tools● Faster financial close cycles, often reduced by half● Consistently audit-ready outputs with full traceabilityAbout Savant LabsSavant Labs is an AI automation platform that transforms raw, messy data into governed, repeatable outputs with a complete audit trail. Designed specifically for tax, accounting, and finance teams, Savant is purpose-built for the complexity, compliance requirements, and data challenges that define enterprise financial operations, and is trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises and high-growth companies including Rover, Abzena, Million Dollar Baby Company, and Arrive Logistics. To learn more or request a personalized demo, visit savantlabs.io.

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