Orion HCCA Series Redefines Competition Grade SPL Performance

Orion HCCA Competition Series: High-output amplifiers and subwoofers built for elite SPL dominance. Oriana showcases Orion power and competition-grade amplification built for serious SPL systems and unapologetic volume. Orion HCCA high-performance car audio amplifier engineered for extreme RMS power and competition-level SPL output.

Built for installers and competitors, the HCCA Series delivers the power, control, and reliability required for true competition-grade builds.

Competition-level car audio requires more than just power, it demands well engineered products that perform under pressure.” — Edgar Cedeño

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orion Car Audio today reinforces its position at the top of the high-performance car audio market with the continued expansion and promotion of its HCCA Series . A competition-grade lineup engineered for extreme SPL output, high RMS power handling, and elite system builds.Designed for serious enthusiasts, professional installers, and SPL competitors, the Orion HCCA Series represents the brand’s most advanced amplifier and subwoofer technology. Built to withstand high-output demands and aggressive system configurations, HCCA components are engineered for drivers who expect more than volume — they expect dominance.The HCCA Series delivers:-Extreme RMS power capability for high-output builds-Competition-grade amplifier platforms with advanced thermal control-Precision-engineered subwoofers designed for deep, controlled low-frequency output-Durable construction built for demanding installation environments“Competition-level car audio requires more than just power,” said Edgar Cedeño, General Manager. “It demands well engineered products that perform under pressure.”Positioned as Orion’s elite competition tier above its Cobalt (CORE) and XTR Performance Series lines, HCCA products are engineered to anchor full system builds. From high-power monoblock amplifiers to heavy-duty subwoofer platforms, the series provides installers and competitors with components capable of pushing well beyond everyday listening levels.With competition season approaching and demand increasing for high-output builds, Orion is spotlighting the HCCA Series as the foundation for serious SPL systems. Enthusiasts seeking to elevate their systems beyond entry-level or mid-tier upgrades are encouraged to explore HCCA system pairings and amplifier-subwoofer combinations designed for maximum performance.The HCCA Series is available now through authorized Orion dealers and online at orioncaraudio.com.About Orion Car AudioOrion Car Audio engineers high-performance car audio systems for enthusiasts, installers, and competition-level builders worldwide. With product tiers ranging from Cobalt (CORE Series) to XTR Performance and HCCA Competition Grade systems, Orion delivers precision-engineered amplifiers, subwoofers, speakers, and installation components built for power, durability, and measurable SPL performance For more information, visit: www.orioncaraudio.com

HCCA Competition Series Short Promo Video

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