Orion Car Audio Repositions Cobalt as the CORE Series in Newly Structured Strategy

The Orion Cobalt CORE Series lineup featuring amplifiers and subwoofers engineered for reliable, everyday high-performance car audio builds. Your upgrades start here. The Orion Cobalt speaker delivers clean output and dependable performance for your first real system. The Orion Cobalt CORE Series logo represents the foundation tier in Orion’s structured Good-Better-Best performance lineup.

Orion refocuses its legacy brand with a tiered lineup built for factory upgrades, performance builds, and SPL competition.

Cobalt represents the foundation of real performance. It is where new enthusiasts start and where serious systems begin.” — Oriana Voce, Brand Ambassador

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orion Car Audio, a long-established leader in high-performance car audio systems and SPL competition culture, announces the strategic repositioning of its Cobalt line as the CORE Series within a newly structured Good-Better-Best product architecture. Rather than introducing a new product, Orion is redefining how customers shop its lineup. The 2026 strategy simplifies the buying process by organizing products into three clear performance tiers designed to match budget, build level, and output goals.Cobalt now anchors that strategy as the CORE foundation.A Smarter Way to Shop Performance Car AudioFor decades, Orion amplifiers and subwoofers have powered serious builds across the Sound Pressure Level (SPL) landscape. As the brand refocuses its digital and retail experience, the new structured lineup allows enthusiasts to immediately understand where they fit:Cobalt – CORE SeriesReliable car audio amplifiers and subwoofers designed for factory upgrades, entry builds, and daily-driver systems.XTR – Performance SeriesHigh-output car audio systems delivering increased RMS power, stronger bass response, and expanded system control.HCCA – Elite Competition SeriesCompetition-grade amplifiers and subwoofers engineered for extreme SPL performance and professional-level builds.This repositioning reflects how modern customers evaluate car audio systems: by performance tier, budget alignment, and measurable output. CobaltCORE Series: Foundation Without CompromiseThe Cobalt CORE Series delivers dependable amplifier power, efficient system design, and clean bass reproduction for enthusiasts upgrading from factory sound. Engineered for real-world installs, Cobalt supports:-Balanced RMS power handling-Flexible impedance configurations-Durable subwoofer construction-Efficient amplifier architecture-Clean, controlled bass outputIt serves as the gateway into Orion’s high-performance ecosystem while maintaining the brand’s legacy of measurable performance.Legacy Meets New StructureOrion is not reintroducing itself to the market. The brand has long been recognized for high-output amplifiers, competition subwoofers, and dominance in SPL competitions. What is changing is the structure? By organizing products into CORE, Performance, and Elite Competition tiers, Orion aligns its digital storefront, marketing campaigns, and dealer education around a clearer path to upgrade. The result is a streamlined buying experience built around how enthusiasts actually build systems.Engineering First. Always.As Orion continues expanding its digital presence and community engagement across social platforms and automotive forums, the CORE Series reinforces the brand’s commitment to accessible performance without abandoning its competition DNA. From daily drivers to SPL builds, Orion remains Loud and Proud and now with a smarter way to shop.The Cobalt CORE Series is available now at authorized retailers and online.

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