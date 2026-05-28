Durham School Services Missouri Maintenance Teams Bestowed Fleet Excellence Award for Exceptional Commitment to Safety

Pictured from left to right: Tisa Wright (General Manager at Kearney/Lawson) and Adrian Whitham (Lead Technician at Kearney/Lawson) Pictured from left to right: Tyler Schepers (Shop Supervisor at Central/Smithton) Bryce Miller (Technician at Central/Smithton) and Darrell Knierim (General Manager at Central/Smithton). Not pictured: Craig Hall (Technician at Central/Smithton)

The Fleet Excellence Award holds great significance to our teams as it is a symbol of their unwavering commitment to ensure our fleets are continuously well maintained and always in top shape.” — ustin Gieck, Central Region Maintenance Manager, Durham School Services

CALIFORNIA, MO, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Durham School Services, a premier transportation provider and leader, is proud to share that its maintenance teams at their Central, Kearney, and Lawson locations have received a total of eight Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Total Fleet Excellence Awards. The award is given as part of the MSHP’s annual school bus inspection program to recognize maintenance teams for their exceptional dedication to safety excellence and standards. The eight awards were earned from inspections at the following school districts served by Durham: Clarksburg, High Point, Kearney, Latham, Lawson, Russellville, Smithton, and Tipton.The MSHP conducts school bus inspections on an annual basis for every school bus fleet across the state of Missouri. These inspections include a comprehensive list of crucial assessment areas such as steering and suspension, tires, brakes, seats, lighting and signaling, crossing control arm, and many more, that are thoroughly examined against rigorous criteria to ensure proper safety compliance and utmost functionality. After the inspection is complete, if 90% or more of the fleet passes the inspection with zero out-of-service defects, the team is presented with the Fleet Excellence Award, which includes a certificate and the Patrol’s Total Fleet Excellence sticker, which can be displayed on the window of the bus.“The Fleet Excellence Award holds great significance to our teams as it is a symbol of their unwavering commitment to ensure our fleets are continuously well maintained and always in top shape,” said Justin Gieck, Central Region Maintenance Manager, Durham School Services. “It is their chance to really shine and is a testament to their great teamwork, determined efforts, and high regard for safety. Earning this prestigious award is not an easy feat, and I am extremely proud of all our teams for this achievement. Congratulations – it is well-deserved and thank you again for the hard work you put in around the clock so that students are riding safe and dependable buses to and from school each and every day.”If you’re looking for a fulfilling career that plays an important role in supporting the safety of students and your community, we encourage you to join our maintenance team. We offer competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, ASE certification support and bonuses, and more. Text TECH to 63552 or visit our careers page to learn more.-END-As a premier transportation provider, Durham School Services provides safe, reliable student transportation that communities trust and families depend on. With operational discipline, local commitment, proven safety standards, and clear accountability, we bring deep expertise to every route we operate. Driven by our five values: Safety, Care, Transparency, Communities, and Culture, we deliver transportation that works quietly, consistently, and without disruption.

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