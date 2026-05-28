Durham School Services to Serve Marlboro Central School District for Next Five Years as New Transportation Partner

Builds on Sister Brand, Quality Bus’ 11-Year Partnership with District

Partnerships of this length are rare, which makes this even more meaningful and significant to my team. It speaks volumes about my team’s expertise, success, and excellence-driven efforts...” — Region Manager Britt Liotta, Durham School Services/Quality Bus

MARLBORO, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Durham School Services is proud to share that it will continue in the footsteps of its sister brand, Quality Bus, to serve the students at the Marlboro Central School District for the next five years through June of 2031. This partnership builds on Quality Bus’ 11-year, deep-rooted history in the Marlboro community. The transition to Durham School Services from Quality Bus will not result in any local management or employee changes. Durham School Services and its sister brands currently serve over 613 schools in New York.Together with the current Marlboro team, Durham School Services will run 48 routes for the school district with its fleet of 53 buses, which come equipped with Zonar’s fleet management platform for real-time GPS tracking and pre and post trip safety inspections and Samsara’s AI enabled dash cameras to improve driver responsiveness and safety along each route, as well as to safeguard students and the community.In addition to its role as a trusted student transportation provider, the Marlboro team is also a proud community partner that has given back on various occasions through the Company’s Partners Beyond the Bus community outreach program. Over the years, the team has hosted a coat drive for local charity Worthy Virtue and also partnered with the school district to host food and toy drives for local students and the community.“My team couldn’t be more thrilled and honored that the Marlboro Central School District has awarded us with this opportunity to serve their students and community for another five years,” said Region Manager Britt Liotta, Durham School Services/Quality Bus. “Partnerships of this length are rare, which makes this even more meaningful and significant to my team. It speaks volumes about my team’s expertise, success, and excellence-driven efforts over the years and is a significant acknowledgement of a job well done. I want to thank the district for once again entrusting their students to us and also recognizing my team for their dependability and commitment to safety and service.”-END-As a premier transportation provider, Durham School Services provides safe, reliable student transportation that communities trust and families depend on. With operational discipline, local commitment, proven safety standards, and clear accountability, we bring deep expertise to every route we operate. Driven by our five values: Safety, Care, Transparency, Communities, and Culture, we deliver transportation that works quietly, consistently, and without disruption.

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