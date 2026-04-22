Rechat Introduces Service Network

New way for brokers to control how service referrals are adopted at scale and added into Rechat’s AI operating system

Service Network was built to solve that breakdown at scale by embedding service engagement directly into the workflows agents use every day.” — Shayan Hamidi, CEO of Rechat

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rechat , the AI operating system for enterprise real estate brokerages and super app for agents, today announced the launch of its new Service Network. Service referrals are not lost because brokerages lack partners. They are lost because execution breaks down at scale. This is a built-in system that gives brokerages full control over how mortgage, title, insurance, and other preferred providers are managed, surfaced and introduced to agents. Clients retain full choice of provider at every step. The new service is available to all Rechat users starting today.At the center of Service Network is brokerage control. Operators define which providers appear and how they are positioned. Agents can choose when to introduce to their clients. This gives leadership real visibility into service engagement while helping agents deliver a consistent experience for clients.“The industry has long treated ancillary services as a CRM checkbox or a manual referral," said Shayan Hamidi, Chief Executive Officer at Rechat. “Service Network was built to solve that breakdown at scale by embedding service engagement directly into the workflows agents use every day. It turns service introductions from an inconsistent experience into a reliable one for every client."“At Nest Realty, we’re always looking for ways to make the experience better for our clients and agents, and having our trusted vendors integrated right into our daily workflow is a huge win,” said Jonathan Kauffmann, Founder of Nest Realty. “We’re thrilled to see Rechat launch Service Network, it takes the guesswork out of the process for our agents and makes it incredibly easy for them to connect clients with the right pros at exactly the right time.”The problem Service Network solves is one of systemic execution. Research shows how consistently clients get connected to trusted providers varies widely across brokerages offering the exact same services. The difference is rarely the quality of the provider but whether the brokerage has designed a system that makes it easy for agents to connect clients with trusted providers at the right moment.“Every brokerage has a trusted network. What most don’t have is a system to put that network in front of clients consistently,” said Audie Chamberlain, Vice President of Strategic Growth and Communications. “That’s the problem Service Network solves and it’s the kind of infrastructure our operating system can own.”Most tools require a separate portal or a manual reminder but Service Network lives where the work happens so agents can connect clients with trusted providers without leaving their workflow.To learn more about Service Network or to schedule a demo visit rechat.aiAbout RechatRechat is real estate’s first AI operating system for modern brokerages and only super app for agents. It was built to solve a persistent challenge for real estate professionals: managing their business across multiple disconnected platforms. Rechat includes a fully integrated Marketing Center, People Center, Deals Center, and AI Agent Assistant, Lucy. Agents and teams can manage leads, marketing, transactions, and communications from a single operating system and super app, streamlining tasks and automating processes from start to finish of a deal. Learn more at rechat.ai

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