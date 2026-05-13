Roomvu Expands AI Marketing Platform to Deliver Autonomous Visibility for Real Estate and Mortgage Professionals

Roomvu closes the gap with a system that auto-generates content from live MLS data, personalizes it with the agent's voice and face, and deploys it across every channel whether they log in or not.” — Sam Mehrbod, Chief Executive Officer of Roomvu

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roomvu , the real estate industry's video marketing platform for residential real estate agents and brokerages, today announced the expansion of its Autonomous Visibility System. Designed to solve the three core challenges of local marketing: consistency, strategy, and execution, the updated platform allows professionals to maintain their online presence without manual effort.As digital landscapes become increasingly crowded, Roomvu shifts the focus from simple content creation to visibility systems. By automating the production and distribution of data rich, hyper local video content, Roomvu enables agents to stay consistently visible across social media, email, and digital ads, positioning them as local market authorities."Every agent knows they should be marketing consistently — the problem is they stop after two weeks. They take a class, get inspired, post for a few days, then a deal comes in and it all falls off. The gap was never knowledge, it's consistency. Roomvu closes the gap with a system that auto-generates content from live MLS data, personalizes it with the agent's voice and face, and deploys it across every channel whether they log in or not. We didn't build a marketing tool. We built a system that does it for them," said Sam Mehrbod, Chief Executive Officer of Roomvu.At the heart of the platform is an Autonomous Content System that utilizes AI to auto-generate a rolling two week content calendar. By pulling from real time MLS listings, market data, and hyper local news, the system ensures professionals are consistently sharing relevant, timely insights without the burden of manual planning or production. This is further enhanced by AI-driven personalization features, such as personal intros and AI Portraits. These tools allow professionals to transform a single photo or a brief 30-second video clip into a library of branded content, ensuring every video maintains a human touch and resonates with the professional’s unique voice at scale."Roomvu brings you great visibility and shows you to be a subject matter expert in your field and location," noted Richard Silver, Senior Global Real Estate Advisor at Sotheby’s International Realty Canada. "It’s an excellent choice for anyone looking to scale their authority."To ensure this content reaches the widest possible audience, Roomvu features multi-channel distribution that automatically deploys assets across eight social media channels, including LinkedIn, X, and Instagram Stories, notably without requiring a business account. To bridge the gap between this high level visibility and actual conversion, the Roomvu Engage system provides a multilingual AI lead receptionist. This system handles instant lead follow ups via call, SMS, and email, contributing to a two percent lead-to-sale ratio, significantly above industry averages.While these systems are deeply rooted in real estate, Roomvu has successfully executed a vertical expansion, scaling its intelligent marketing factory to provide specialized, compliance ready video content for mortgage brokers, insurance agents, and financial advisors.With over 350,000 professionals currently using the platform and achieving a 49 percent rate at which consumers perceive the AI receptionist as human, Roomvu’s impact is measurable. Professionals using the system report saving an average of 65 hours monthly while seeing a significant increase in lead engagement.For more information on Roomvu’s automated marketing systems, visit www.roomvu.com About RoomvuRoomvu is a leading AI video marketing platform dedicated to providing innovative marketing solutions for real estate agents, brokerages, and REALTORS. Recognized as one of the top 20 most innovative real estate technology companies in Canada by the Canadian Innovation Exchange , Roomvu is backed by REACH, the venture capital arm of the National Association of REALTORS. With a focus on automated, high-quality, and hyperlocal content creation, Roomvu empowers real estate professionals to enhance their online presence, engage with clients, and drive business growth.

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