DeCaro Auctions and REALM Global Partner to Connect Luxury Listings with the World’s Top Advisors

Our auction model restores control with a defined sale date, a competitive process and a certain outcome. With REALM, our process gives advisors who represent the buyers, sellers they want to reach.” — Mario Vargas, CEO of DeCaro Auctions

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DeCaro Auctions , a global leader in the marketing and sale of luxury real estate, today announced a strategic alliance with REALM Global . REALM is a private global network and technology platform connecting the world's leading real estate advisors and their ultra-high-net-worth clients. This partnership fuses DeCaro Auctions’ high-touch auction model and immersive storytelling with REALM's data-enriched client matching platform, curated business collaboration tools, and white glove referral ecosystem, and 550+ global advisors across the U.S. and 21 countries.“At the highest end of the market, sellers control the timing of every major decision in their lives. Real estate is too often the exception. Our auction model restores control with a defined sale date, a competitive process and a certain outcome. With REALM, our process gives advisors who represent the buyers, sellers they want to reach. That combination, certainty for the seller and access to the right audience, is what makes this alliance powerful,” said Mario Vargas, Chief Executive Officer of DeCaro Auctions.The collaboration reinforces DeCaro Auctions’ commitment to providing a sophisticated, data- driven approach to luxury sales. By leveraging REALM’s proprietary technology, DeCaro Auctions ensures that extraordinary properties are matched with qualified buyers based on specific lifestyle and architectural preferences.“REALM exists to elevate trusted advisors and the clients they serve,” said Julie Faupel, Founder & CEO of REALM. “We are proud to partner with DeCaro Auctions—a brand that understands that the world’s most unique properties require more than just a listing; they require a curated, global strategy. Together, we are creating a bridge between the right advisors and the right properties, ensuring a process that protects client privacy while maximizing value across continents.”A primary example of this partnership is the upcoming auction of a world-class estate in Oregon’s Willamette Valley. The property is listed by Kendra Ratcliff, a prominent REALM Global member and specialist in the Pacific Northwest’s luxury market. The partnership allows DeCaro to support agents like Ratcliff by delivering global exposure and a sales solution for their most prestigious listings.Zackary Wright, Head of Global Alliances and Partnerships at DeCaro Auctions, added, “REALM gives us direct access to the advisors who already have trusted relationships with the buyers our sellers need to reach. For listing agents like Kendra, that means global exposure on their property without giving up the listing, the relationship, or the commission. That is what this alliance delivers.”The Willamette Valley property, Silverado Villa, is a sprawling 13,575 square foot French Country estate currently listed for $6.5 million and is scheduled for auction on May 21, 2026, with a $2.5 million reserve. To view or place an early bid, visit: https://www.decaroauctions.com/auctions/willamette-valley-oregon To learn more about DeCaro Auctions, visit: www.decaroauctions.com About DeCaro AuctionsDeCaro Auctions is a global luxury auction firm specializing in the marketing and sale of high value real estate through strategic auction campaigns. Founded more than four decades ago, the firm combines disciplined auction execution with immersive marketing and private client advisory services to deliver certainty, global reach, and competitive outcomes for extraordinary properties.About REALMREALM Global is an invitation-only luxury real estate intelligence network operating across 21+ countries, representing more than $50 billion in annual member transactions. Built on the principle that the most valuable asset in luxury real estate is human intelligence — not technology, not reach, but trust; REALM connects the world's most accomplished advisors with the precision data and peer relationships required to serve high- and ultra-high-net-worth clients at the highest level. REALM members are not users of a platform, they are the trusted advisors in the room when wealth moves. Learn more at realm-global.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.