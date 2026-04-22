The new chic outdoor dining table set to get pulses racing this summer

Dine and entertain with Cornilleau’s new Play-Style range

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cornilleau is tapping into the UK’s growing appetite for outdoor dining and entertaining with the launch of its new Play-Style collection, a series of sleek, minimalist outdoor dining tables designed to elevate garden hosting.Summer 2026 is set to see alfresco dining move firmly into the spotlight, as Brits embrace a more social, experience-led approach to eating and entertaining. Initiatives such as London’s Summer Streets Fund, alongside new data from OpenTable showing that 75% of UK diners want more outdoor dining options, point to a growing preference for eating outside as the weather improves.In response, Cornilleau has introduced a design-led range that meets demand for stylish, multi-functional outdoor furniture that supports both dining and entertainment. Setting itself apart from traditional outdoor furniture, the Play-Style collection blends style with functionality, with each piece designed to do more by doubling as table tennis or pool tables and introducing a playful, interactive element to hosting. With built-in versatility and refined aesthetic, the collection allows hosts to transition effortlessly from dining to entertainment, bringing energy and longevity to summer evenings.Already a favourite among celebrities, the brand transforms outdoor spaces into considered extensions of the home, designed with the same intention as an indoor dining room.The collection’s hero pieces include:A refined outdoor dining table defined by clean lines and premium materials. It is designed to anchor garden dining spaces before effortlessly transforming into a high-performance table tennis table with the simple addition of a net.A sleek, contemporary outdoor dining table with soft, inviting curves and a minimalist silhouette. Designed as a social centrepiece, it transitions seamlessly into a table tennis table, bringing a playful element to both indoor and outdoor gatherings.A bold, architectural outdoor dining table designed with a focus on balance between materials, lines and proportions. Available in black or white, it transforms into a pool table by simply removing the optional dining tops, which can be neatly stored beneath the table.Hyphen Outdoor Pool Table (£3,995)A durable and design-led outdoor dining table engineered for year-round use. With a corrosion-resistant steel frame and water-repellent playing surface, it is built to withstand the elements. Removable dining tops allow for an easy transition from dining to pool, combining practicality with a clean, contemporary aesthetic.All pieces are crafted from durable, weather-resistant materials, offering a seamless blend of performance, longevity and elevated design.Cornilleau has reported a 350% increase in searches for its tables, alongside a significant rise in sales, particularly for the Origin Outdoor Table, highlighting growing demand for design-led, multi-functional outdoor furniture.Founded in 1946 by cabinetmaker Emile Cornilleau, the brand has evolved from a small carpentry workshop in Bonneuil-les-Eaux, France into a pioneer in premium games tables. Today, Cornilleau is known for its expertly crafted designs that merge European craftsmanship with innovative, multi-functional living.ENDSFor further information, imagery or product requests, please get in touch.About CornilleauIn 1946, Emile Cornilleau, a skilled cabinetmaker, left Paris in search of a better quality of life for his family. Settling in Bonneuil-les-Eaux, France, he established a small carpentry workshop. A defining moment came in 1969 when the Parisian department store BHV placed an urgent order for 300 table tennis tables. Rising to the challenge, Cornilleau transformed from a local woodworking business into a pioneering manufacturer.In the 1980s, Cornilleau revolutionised the game by introducing the first weatherproof outdoor table tennis tables, making the sport accessible to families across Europe. Today, the company is one of Europe’s leading brands for outdoor table tennis and has expanded into premium multi-functional games tables, including convertible dining and outdoor pool tables.With a deep commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and sustainability, Cornilleau continues to design and manufacture its products in France, blending tradition with cutting-edge technology to create exceptional playing experiences worldwide.

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