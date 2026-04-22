Tal appoints Brandnation to lead UK launch of footcare range

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital marketing and communications agency Brandnation has been appointed by Tal to support the launch of its footcare range in the UK.Following a competitive pitch process, Brandnation has been selected to activate an integrated brand campaign, including an exclusive launch with Boots.Tal is a brand built on Swiss quality, innovation and a deep understanding of customer needs. Known for its skincare expertise, Tal is rooted in trust, craftsmanship and enduring values, bringing a considered and results-driven approach to personal care.The Tal Footcare concept has been developed to address everyday concerns with targeted, effective solutions. Combining advanced formulations with carefully selected ingredients, the range is designed to support skin health, comfort and long-term care. Every product is powered by clinically proven actives, delivering visible results across all skin types.Brandnation’s brief includes increasing brand awareness through creative consumer PR and influencer engagement, as Tal continues to grow its presence and market share in the UK. Brandnation’s integrative activity will focus on educating consumers, building trust and highlighting the efficacy and quality behind the range.Of the appointment, Oliver Lüscher CEO and Company Owner at Tal says: “We were looking for a partner who understands how to communicate both the science and the sensibility behind our brand. Brandnation demonstrated a clear strategic vision and a thoughtful approach to storytelling that aligns closely with our values. We are confident in their ability to support our growth in the UK market.”Brandnation's Managing Director, Mary Killingworth, says: "Tal carries the kind of heritage that is increasingly rare, rooted in Swiss expertise and built on a genuine commitment to efficacy. Having worked across the health and beauty category for over two decades, we know that provenance like this matters to UK consumers. Our role is to ensure it is felt as well as understood, translating Tal's authority into a presence that resonates across the media landscape and earns its place in the market for the long term. The footcare launch is just the beginning."The partnership marks an important step in Tal’s continued international growth, bringing its expertise in high-performance skincare to a wider UK audience.About TalTal is a Swiss-made, family-owned skincare brand (since 1975) based in Graubünden, known for high-quality, nature-inspired formulas specialising in hand and foot care. Utilizing plant extracts like Edelweiss and grape seed oil, their products are developed in Küblis, vegan, cruelty-free, and designed to protect and soothe dry, sensitive, or damaged skin.For more information visit: Tal at Boots About BrandnationBrandnation is an award-winning integrated creative marketing and communications agency based in London. By leveraging its signature Creativity. Multiplied. philosophy, the agency powers global B2C, B2B and corporate brands with informed creative ideas, brought to life in a brilliant way and boosted across PR, influencer marketing, social media and performance marketing to deliver maximum impact.ENDSFor sample request, high-res images or further information please contact the Brandnation Team: 0207 940 7170Lola@brandnation.co.uk / 0207 940 7183Jess@brandnation.co.uk / 0207 940 7187

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