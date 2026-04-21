Reebok Unveils New Comfort-First Underwear Collection

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reebok, the global sporting brand, has launched a new collection of underwear for men and women, combining performance styles built for training with comfort-driven everyday essentials.The collection features a versatile range of boxers, bras, briefs and thongs engineered for both active use and all-day wear. Performance-focused pieces are designed to support movement during training, with breathable, sweat-wicking fabrics, while everyday styles prioritise lightweight comfort, softness and seamless design. Together, they offer a wardrobe of underwear that transitions effortlessly from workouts to daily routines, all delivered with a clean, modern aesthetic.The men’s styles include performance trunks and boxers, engineered for training with sweat-wicking, breathable fabrics to keep you dry and comfortable during workouts. Designed with comfort in mind, they feature a soft, smooth finish to help reduce chafing and irritation. Each pair is finished with a flexible, elasticated waistband that sits comfortably on the hips, delivering a secure, non-restrictive fit that won’t roll or dig in.The women’s styles are designed to support you through both everyday wear and workouts. Seamless briefs such as the Raina Brief and bonded styles like the Rae Thong are crafted from lightweight, flexible and breathable materials for enhanced comfort and minimal visibility under clothing. The collection’s bras and crop tops offer soft, flexible support, making them ideal for low-impact exercise such as Pilates and yoga, with styles including the Maryna Strappy Bra Top, Justine Seamless Bra, Simone and Steffi Crop Tops, and the Frankie Crop Top.Product Highlights:All styles are available to buy now at Amazon.

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