Lionbridge Recognized with 2025 Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation™
Achieving the Gold-level Healthy Workforce Designation for the second consecutive year is a powerful testament to our culture of care at Lionbridge.”WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cigna Healthcare® has selected Lionbridge as a recipient of their 2025 Gold-level Healthy Workforce Designation for demonstrating a strong commitment to improving the health and vitality of its employees through a workplace well-being program.
— Ann Lazarus-Barnes, Chief People Officer at Lionbridge
Lionbridge drives employee vitality through dynamic well-being initiatives designed to address the unique challenges of the modern workplace. These programs, ranging from global fitness challenges to mental health resources, provide the tools necessary for Lions to build sustainable, healthy habits. By prioritizing these comprehensive resources, Lionbridge ensures that a culture of health is integrated into the daily experience of its worldwide workforce.
“Achieving the Gold-level Healthy Workforce Designation for the second consecutive year is a powerful testament to our culture of care at Lionbridge,” said Ann Lazarus-Barnes, Chief People Officer at Lionbridge. “Our journey from Silver-level in 2023 to back-to-back Gold-level honors reflects a sustained, global commitment to the holistic well-being of our people. We believe that when our team members feel supported, healthy, and empowered, they are better positioned to innovate and deliver world-class solutions for our customers."
Vitality is defined as the ability to pursue life with health, strength and energy. It is both a driver and an outcome of health and work/life engagement, and Cigna Healthcare believes it is not only essential to individuals, but also a catalyst for business and community growth.
Research conducted as part of the Evernorth Vitality Index confirms that those with higher vitality experience better mental and physical health along with higher levels of job satisfaction, performance and stronger manager relationships. With only one in five U.S. adults reporting high levels of vitality, employers have an opportunity to improve workplace well-being programs and support. A workplace well-being program that takes a comprehensive approach to employee health can be critical in boosting vitality and building a workforce that experiences better overall health and job productivity.
“Employers that prioritize workforce vitality — by addressing workplace stress, promoting healthy behaviors, and fostering a sense of competence, autonomy, and connection — are supporting employee well-being and driving organizational success,” said Bryan Holgerson, president of Cigna Healthcare U.S. “As a company committed to creating better health care experiences and outcomes, we’re proud to recognize and celebrate employers who are building cultures of well-being across all dimensions of vitality.”
The Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation evaluates organizations based on the core components of their well-being program, including workforce insights; strategy and culture; health equity and social determinants of health; dimensions of vitality; and engagement and experience. Organizations recognized with this designation set the standard of excellence for organizational health and vitality. Cigna Healthcare’s selection of Lionbridge with the gold level designation reinforces the company’s efforts and progress in 2025 toward nurturing a healthy work culture
Interested in joining Lionbridge? Visit the Careers page to search for the latest employment opportunities.
About Lionbridge
Lionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. Since our founding, we have helped companies connect with their global customers and employees by delivering translation and localization solutions in 350+ languages. Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of passionate experts across the globe who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences. Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge understanding that resonates with our customers’ clients. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 24 countries. Learn more at www.lionbridge.com.
Andie Levine
Lionbridge
mediainquiries@lionbridge.com
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