Simone Lamont Honored as Stevie® Award Winner in 2026 American Business Awards®
Lionbridge VP of Global Solutions recognized for driving AI literacy and operationalizing next-gen localization
Simone represents the ideal of AI leadership: embracing machine efficiency while upholding human value.”WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simone Lamont, Vice President of Global Solutions at Lionbridge, was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Women in AI Leadership category in The 24th Annual American Business Awards®.
— Lionbridge Chief Operating Officer Rich Tobin
Lamont has been a driving force behind the localization industry’s transition into an AI-first era. Recognizing a fundamental shift in the market, she has spearheaded the move from traditional human-led workflows to a model where AI tools are supported by essential human expertise.
Lamont’s strategic vision has been central to shaping Lionbridge’s AI-first solutions portfolio, spanning content creation, localization, and AI validation. Her leadership was pivotal in the development and launch of the Lionbridge Aurora AI™ content orchestration platform, the Content Remix App, and Lionbridge’s AI-Post Editing (APE) solution, with Lamont playing a defining role not only in bringing these offerings to market, but in architecting the strategy and vision behind them. Beyond product innovation, Lamont has focused on organizational readiness, leading initiatives to upskill Lionbridge’s go-to-market teams for the AI era and conducting over 50 strategic AI discovery sessions with global brands. An active thought leader, she is a frequent speaker at major industry events and Lionbridge webinars.
“Simone represents the ideal of AI leadership: embracing machine efficiency while upholding human value,” said Lionbridge Chief Operating Officer Rich Tobin. “Her ability to communicate complex AI solutions and workflows with clarity and work across our internationally distributed teams has enabled company-wide innovation and solidified our position as a trusted advisor to global enterprises.”
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.
“Organizations across the United States continue to set a high standard for innovation and performance,” said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. “The breadth and quality of nominations submitted to the 2026 American Business Awards reflect a dynamic and competitive business environment, where organizations are finding new ways to drive growth, deliver value, and make an impact.”
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2026 Stevie winners are available at https://aba.stevieawards.com/.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes, as well as the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding workplace performance worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
About Lionbridge
Lionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. Different by design, we have spent over 25 years innovating how global enterprises speak, listen, and connect across every border. Through our world-class platforms and network of passionate experts, we harness the power of human and artificial intelligence to deliver translation, localization, AI data services, interpretation, and games globalization and testing in 350+ languages. With offices across the globe, we help brands navigate the cultural complexities of the modern world. Learn more at www.lionbridge.com.
Andie Levine
Lionbridge
mediainquiries@lionbridge.com
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