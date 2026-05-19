Simone Lamont Honored as Stevie® Award Winner in 2026 American Business Awards®

About

Lionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. Different by design, we have spent over 25 years innovating how global enterprises speak, listen, and connect across every border. Through our world-class platforms and network of passionate experts, we harness the power of human and artificial intelligence to deliver translation, localization, AI data services, interpretation, and games globalization and testing in 350+ languages. With offices across the globe, we help brands navigate the cultural complexities of the modern world. Learn more at www.lionbridge.com.

Learn more at www.lionbridge.com