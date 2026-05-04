Lionbridge Names Sebastian Bretschneider Chief Executive Officer
Seasoned operator to lead global language services and AI-enabled content solutions leader into next phase of growth
I’m honored to join Lionbridge at this moment and look forward to partnering with the team during this phase to accelerate what’s being built here.”WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lionbridge, the pioneer in translation, localization, AI data services, over-the-phone interpretation, and games globalization and testing, today announced that Sebastian Bretschneider has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective May 4, 2026.
— Sebastian Bretschneider
Bretschneider brings 20+ years of experience leading businesses, with demonstrated success driving operational excellence, accelerating growth, and guiding global organizations through pivotal moments of transformation. Most recently, he served as a senior executive for various global enterprises, where he successfully implemented large-scale strategic initiatives that maximized organizational value and long-term sustainability. His extensive background in international strategy and operations, bolstered by a distinguished career spent across Europe, the Middle East, and the U.S., provides him with the unique global perspective necessary to lead Lionbridge’s expansive worldwide network.
“Lionbridge sits at the intersection of language and technology and has built impressive global scale while serving some of the world’s most respected companies,” said Sebastian Bretschneider. “The company’s global footprint, its depth of customer relationships, and the caliber of its people are extraordinary. I’m honored to join Lionbridge at this moment and look forward to partnering with the team during this phase to accelerate what’s being built here.”
“Sebastian is an exceptional leader with the operational depth and experience to guide Lionbridge into its next phase,” said Jonathan Gear, Chairman of the Board. “His background uniquely aligns with Lionbridge’s mission to empower leading brands to connect with global audiences. We also want to thank John Fennelly for his leadership and dedication to the company, and for his partnership during the transition.”
Lionbridge serves many of the world’s most demanding brands across the technology, games, life sciences, consumer products, manufacturing, automotive, and financial services industries. The company combines a global network of language experts with proprietary technology and AI capabilities to deliver content solutions at enterprise scale.
About Sebastian Bretschneider
Throughout his extensive career, Sebastian Bretschneider has served as a senior executive for global companies across a diverse range of industries. He has a strong track record of enabling leadership teams and global organizations to create sustainable growth, consistently driving companies toward their full potential and generating successful outcomes for customers.
Bretschneider has a rich background in international strategy, gained through professional experience across Europe, the Middle East, and the United States. A global citizen, he holds degrees in Economics and Islamic Sciences and has lived and worked across the U.S., Europe, and Asia.
About Lionbridge
Lionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. Since our founding, we have helped companies connect with their global customers and employees by delivering translation and localization solutions in 350+ languages. Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of passionate experts across the globe who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences. Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge understanding that resonates with our customers’ clients. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 24 countries. Learn more at www.lionbridge.com.
Andie Levine
Lionbridge
mediainquiries@lionbridge.com
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