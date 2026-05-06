Hosted.com® Highlights Rising Interest in Green Hosting and Sustainability

Eco-Friendly Web Hosting Solutions Expected To See Increased Adoption. Energy-Efficient Server Infrastructure with Renewable Resource Consumption Hosting Infrastructure Designed to Lower Cost, Uptime, and Environmental Impact.

Hosted.com reports growing SME focus on green hosting as sustainability, energy use, and infrastructure decisions become more closely connected.

Green hosting, including how infrastructure affects costs, risk, long-term planning, and sustainability, with many businesses and providers exploring alternative energy and eco-friendly solutions.” — Wayne Diamond

CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hosted.comhas examined how green hosting is becoming an increasingly important factor for small and medium-sized enterprises heading further into 2026. The shift reflects a growing trend toward sustainability in online business, and the role web hosting infrastructure is starting to play in minimizing the impact on the environment.Green hosting refers to practices that minimize the environmental impact of data centers and website infrastructure. This includes using energy-efficient hardware, renewable power sources, and eco-friendly server management. As websites and online services continue to grow, businesses are becoming more aware of the ecological footprint of the systems that power them.In an article on web hosting trends , Hosted.com shows that SMEs are reassessing their contributions to sustainability. This includes reviewing web hosting, cloud services, and data storage as part of wider efforts to track and manage ways to reduce carbon footprints and energy consumption.In many cases, sustainability expectations are coming from various sources. Suppliers, partners, and customers are increasingly emphasizing responsible practices, while reporting requirements continue to grow. Areas that were previously overlooked are now being examined more carefully.“Green hosting is starting to become a bigger part of the decision-making process rather than an afterthought,” said Wayne Diamond, CEO of Hosted.com. “Businesses and hosting providers are looking at how their infrastructure choices affect not only costs, risk, and long-term planning but sustainability too. Alternative energy and eco-friendly resources are factors many are taking into account.”Advances in hosting technology are supporting this shift. Improvements in web server efficiency, virtualization, and workload distribution allow businesses to maintain performance while using fewer resources. At the same time, clearer reporting on energy sources and data center practices is giving companies better insight into how hosting providers operate.Sustainability in hosting involves more than just energy sources. Factors such as cooling systems, hardware lifespan, and resource allocation all contribute to the overall environmental impact. New approaches, including liquid cooling and improved airflow systems, are helping reduce power consumption while maintaining stable operating conditions.The use of renewable energy is also expected to increase, with more data centers turning to solar and wind power. Alongside this, efforts to reduce electronic waste through recycling and refurbishment programs are becoming more common across the industry. Hosted.com®’s Web Hosting infrastructure reflects these developments, with servers located in the United States and supported by connections to major internet exchanges and networks. This approach highlights how performance, reliability, and environmental considerations are increasingly being addressed together.Businesses are looking for hosting providers that demonstrate lower energy use, responsible data center operations, and alignment with environmental standards, while still meeting performance and security expectations.Cost is also part of the discussion. Energy-efficient systems can help stabilize operating expenses over time, particularly as electricity prices continue to fluctuate. This makes sustainability not just an environmental consideration, but also a financial one.Looking ahead, Hosted.com expects green hosting to continue gaining traction through 2026. As awareness grows, SMEs are likely to consider a broader range of factors when choosing hosting providers, including environmental impact alongside traditional measures such as uptime and pricing.Green hosting is becoming part of long-term planning, with hosting playing a more visible role in how businesses of all sizes balance performance and sustainability.About Hosted.comHosted.comoffers domain registration, Web Hosting, and WordPress Hosting services. The company aims to provide secure, scalable, and easy-to-access website solutions tailored for entrepreneurs, startups, and businesses of any size.About Wayne DiamondWayne Diamond, founder and CEO of Hosted.com, brings more than 25 years of experience in hosting, domains, and web technology. He oversees the company’s operations and direction, with a focus on performance, security, and expert support.

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