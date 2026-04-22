Harvest Hosts Launches Route 66 Centennial Celebration Campaign

VAIL, CO, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harvest Hosts, the leading membership program offering unique RV camping experiences, is proud to announce the launch of its Route 66 campaign in celebration of the historic highway’s 100-year anniversary. This milestone invites RV travelers to take a road trip down Route 66 and discover the charm, culture, and nostalgia of the “Main Street of America”.Stretching from Chicago to Santa Monica, Route 66 has long symbolized freedom, adventure, and the spirit of the open road. With Harvest Hosts, RVers can now elevate their journey by staying at hundreds of one-of-a-kind locations along the route, including scenic wineries, local farms, breweries, museums, and other small businesses located near the iconic highway.Through the campaign, travelers can explore curated stops and plan unforgettable road trips with the help of Harvest Hosts’ expansive network of unique camping locations. Members enjoy safe, convenient overnight stays while supporting local businesses that embody the character of Route 66.Harvest Hosts Members collectively pour millions of dollars in revenue into the small businesses that host them through the platform. Harvest Hosts typically helps boost the revenue of each host by $12,000-$15,000 a year, and the Hosts along Route 66 are sure to see even more revenue this year. With this campaign highlighting Hosts along Route 66, RVers and small businesses along the Route 66 have a chance to play a part in keeping the magic of Route 66 alive.“Route 66 is more than just a road; it’s a piece of American history,” said Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts. “As we celebrate its 100th anniversary, we’re excited to help RVers experience this legendary journey in a more meaningful way by connecting them with incredible small businesses and hidden gems along the route.”The campaign highlights a variety of destinations that capture the essence of Route 66, from retro diners and roadside attractions to family-owned vineyards and working farms. Whether travelers are planning a full cross-country adventure or a shorter segment of the route, Harvest Hosts makes it easy to discover memorable stops along the way.To start planning a Route 66 RV adventure and explore featured locations, visit:Small businesses interested in Hosting can visit: https://www.harvesthosts.com/start-hosting About Harvest HostsHarvest Hosts, the largest private RV camping network in North America, provides a complete group of offerings to streamline the road travel and camping experience. Its collection of companies includes the central Harvest Hosts product, a membership that offers unique overnight stays at wineries, breweries, distilleries, golf courses, museums, and other scenic small businesses; Boondockers Welcome, a community of RVers allowing guests to stay overnight on their property for free; Escapees RV Club, one of the largest and most established RV membership organizations, offering resources, education, and community for all RVers; CampScanner, an alert service to book sold-out campgrounds; and Brit Stops, a membership connecting motorhome tourists in the UK and Ireland with small businesses for overnight stays.To learn more, visit: www.harvesthosts.com www.britstops.com ; or download the Harvest Hosts app on iOS or Android Media Contact:

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