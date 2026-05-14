Escapees RV Club Announces Xscapers Fun Days 2026 in Central Oregon

New community-focused RV gathering combines co-working, adventure, music, and flexibility for modern RVers

LIVINGSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Escapees RV Club is excited to announce the launch of Xscapers Fun Days 2026, a new casual, community-driven RV gathering taking place September 15–20, 2026, at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond, Oregon. Early arrival will be available September 12–14. Registration opened on Wednesday, May 13, with early bird pricing available through Wednesday, July 22.Created for RVers seeking connection, flexibility, and adventure without the structure of a traditional rally, Xscapers Fun Days blends community experiences with the freedom for attendees to shape their own week. The flexible event schedule is designed for our Xscapers group, working-age RVers, remote workers, families, solo travelers, and adventure-minded travelers. But all Escapees RV Club and Harvest Hosts members are invited to attend.“Xscapers Fun Days is all about creating a welcoming home base where attendees can choose their own adventure,” said Chris Smith, Senior Director of Community Events at Escapees RV Club. “Whether you want to co-work during the day, explore Bend and Central Oregon, attend Oktoberfest festivities, or simply relax and connect around camp, this event is designed to give RVers the opportunity to experience the best of Central Oregon while fostering meaningful community.”Unlike traditional rallies with packed schedules and rigid programming, Xscapers Fun Days emphasizes flexibility, spontaneous connection, and attendee-led experiences. Planned activities and social events will be balanced with open time for travelers to explore the region or create their own adventures with fellow attendees.Event highlights include:- Dedicated co-working spaces for remote professionals and digital nomads- Social gatherings, live music, games, and community meetups- Group outings and local adventures throughout Central Oregon- Access to Bend Oktoberfest festivities- Opportunities to explore hiking, biking, breweries, and outdoor recreation in the Pacific NorthwestThe Redmond and Bend area provides a scenic backdrop for the event, with nearby attractions including Smith Rock State Park, craft breweries, mountain trails, lava-land ATV tours, and outdoor recreation destinations that make Central Oregon a favorite among RV travelers.Attendees are encouraged to participate as much or as little as they choose throughout the week.“Come for the scheduled fun, stay for the spontaneous plans,” added Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts, Escapees RV Club’s parent company. “The best moments at Fun Days will be the ones the community creates together.”To learn more and register beginning May 13, visit https://www.escapees.com/events/xscapers-fun-days-2026 About Escapees RV ClubFounded in 1978, Escapees RV Club is one of the largest and most supportive networks for RVers. With a mission to enhance the RV lifestyle through community, education, and exclusive member benefits, Escapees provides resources, events, mail forwarding services, and advocacy for all RV travelers. Learn more at www.escapees.com Media Contact:

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