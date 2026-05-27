Harvest Hosts Launches 'Brew with a View,' Beginning a Nationwide Craft Beer Adventure for RVers

New collaboration beer with Boothbay Craft Brewery & Tavern to debut Memorial Day Weekend at more than 50 breweries across the country

VAIL, CO, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harvest Hosts, the nation’s leading RV camping membership, is raising a glass to adventure with the launch of Brew with a View, a collaborative craft beer created in partnership with Boothbay Craft Brewery & Tavern and rolling out at more than 50 participating breweries from the Harvest Hosts network.The original Brew with a View recipe was developed in collaboration with Boothbay Craft Brewery & Tavern, but each participating brewery was encouraged to add its own local twist, creating a diverse tasting experience at each stop.Designed to bring together craft beer lovers and RV travelers, Brew with a View invites Harvest Hosts Members to hit the road for a one-of-a-kind brewery trail experience. Members can stay overnight at participating brewery locations while enjoying exclusive versions of the beer crafted by independent brewers across the country.“Brew with a View is all about celebrating the incredible community of small breweries that make RV travel so memorable,” said Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts. “We’re excited to give our Members a fun new way to explore the country, support local businesses, and discover unique craft beer experiences along the way.”As part of the nationwide beer trail, Harvest Hosts Members who book stays at participating breweries will be able to collect rewards throughout the journey, including:- Exclusive Brew with a View stickers and coasters- A collectible beer trail passportThe initiative also encourages travelers to support small businesses by enjoying a pint (or two), meeting the brewers behind the beer, and staying safely overnight at brewery locations through their Harvest Hosts membership. If you’re not a Harvest Hosts Member, you can still try Brew With A View, but you cannot stay overnight at the participating brewery Host locations.Participating breweries span the United States and will begin serving their versions of Brew with a View starting Memorial Day Weekend, while supplies last.To learn more about Brew with a View, view participating breweries, and start planning your beer trail RV adventure, visit: harvesthosts.com/brew-with-a-view About Harvest HostsHarvest Hosts, the largest private RV camping network in North America, provides a complete group of offerings to streamline the road travel and camping experience. Its collection of companies includes the central Harvest Hosts product, a membership that offers unique overnight stays at wineries, breweries, distilleries, golf courses, museums, and other scenic small businesses; Boondockers Welcome, a community of RVers allowing guests to stay overnight on their property for free; Escapees RV Club, one of the largest and most established RV membership organizations, offering resources, education, and community for all RVers; CampScanner, an alert service to book sold-out campgrounds; and Brit Stops, a membership connecting motorhome tourists in the UK and Ireland with small businesses for overnight stays.To learn more, visit: www.harvesthosts.com www.britstops.com ; or download the Harvest Hosts app on iOS or Android Media contact:

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