Hosted.com® Examines Impact of DDoS Attacks and AI Traffic on Websites

Hosted.com explains how AI bot traffic and DDoS attacks affect website stability and performance Balancing performance with protection in high resource demand situations Hosted.com ®’s infrastructure helps manage traffic spikes and resource usage.

Hosted.com® highlights how evolving DDoS threats and AI-driven traffic are influencing website stability and resource management for SMEs.

Managing traffic has become more complex as AI bots generate a huge amount of activity on many websites. This raises new issues in monitoring, filtering harmful requests, and maintaining performance.” — Wayne Diamond

CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hosted.comlooks at how targeted malicious traffic attacks and the increasing number of automated requests made by AI crawlers are affecting websites. Focusing on performance, uptime, and resource allocations, and how to prevent them. These changes in traffic patterns have introduced new complexities for website and server resource management for small businesses.AI Bots and Data ScrapingHosted.comreports that automated traffic is no longer limited to traditional botnets. Advances in AI have enabled more sophisticated automated systems capable of generating traffic and requests that appear legitimate. This makes detection more difficult and increases the chances of hosting server strain, affecting site performance.One of the main contributing factors is data scraping. AI crawlers and bots access websites to gather content for large datasets to train their respective AI models, potentially generating sustained traffic while making requests similar to those of human visitors, but at much higher volumes and speeds.While not necessarily malicious, this consumes a large amount of bandwidth, memory, and processing resources, producing effects similar to targeted Denial-of-Service (DoS) attacks.Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) AttacksAt the same time, DDoS attacks , the upgraded version of DoS attacks, continue to pose a threat to online businesses by overwhelming servers with high volumes of requests from bots and scripts distributed across networks of different IP addresses, making them harder to prevent.These attacks can lead to slower performance and downtime, particularly when dedicated mitigation tools and systems are not in placeHosted.comnotes that for SMEs, the impact of these trends extends beyond security. Maintaining consistent uptime and responsiveness requires a Web Hosting infrastructure capable of handling both legitimate traffic spikes and high volumes of automated requests.Wayne Diamond, CEO of Hosted.com, said: “Managing traffic, harmful or otherwise, has become more complicated, with AI bots now accounting for a large amount of activity for many websites. This introduces new considerations for how we monitor patterns, filter harmful requests, and help clients’ websites maintain consistent uptime and loading speeds.Preventing and Mitigating Harmful TrafficTo help prevent and mitigate these issues, Hosted.comuses multiple methods to manage traffic and identify potentially harmful activity.CageFS software creates isolated containers, allowing each site to run in a separate environment at the server level. This approach helps limit the spread of performance issues caused by traffic spikes or targeted attacks, reducing the chance that harmful activity affecting one site will affect others. It also allows for more controlled allocation of resources during periods of increased demand.Additional security features include firewalls, filtering systems, and malware detection designed to identify suspicious activity and intercept potentially harmful requests before they affect sites.Hosted.comalso emphasizes the role of infrastructure optimization in addressing traffic-related challenges. Server configurations that support efficient handling of database queries and requests can help reduce response times, even when traffic levels fluctuate, helping maintain stable performance.The company indicates that as automated traffic continues to evolve, businesses will need to adopt more adaptive approaches to traffic management. This includes monitoring tools capable of distinguishing between different traffic sources and systems designed to maintain service continuity under varying conditions.About Hosted.comHosted.comoffers domain registration, web hosting, and WordPress hosting services. The company aims to provide secure, scalable, and accessible website solutions for freelancers, content creators, and businesses of all sizes.About Wayne DiamondWayne Diamond, founder and CEO of Hosted.com, has over 25 years of experience in web hosting and domain services. He directs the company’s product strategy and operations, focusing on reliability, security, and customer-centric service.

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