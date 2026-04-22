Intelligent Waves to Highlight Decision Advantage in Contested Edge Environments at SOF Week 2026

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Intelligent Waves will showcase capabilities that preserve trusted data, resilient communications, and mission partner collaboration at the tactical edge.

Intelligent Waves helps special operators and mission partners maintain clarity, collaboration, and decision advantage under pressure. ” — Tony Crescenzo, CEO of Intelligen Waves

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the tactical edge, adversaries do not need to take down the network to disrupt the mission. They can degrade communications, undermine trust in the data, and force hesitation at the moment decisions matter most. That threat environment will shape Intelligent Waves ’ presence at SOF Week 2026, taking place May 18-21 in Tampa, FL. Intelligent Waves will highlight capabilities designed to help special operators and commanders maintain clarity, coordination, and decision advantage in those environments at Booth #1313. The exhibit will center on a simple operational requirement: protecting trusted data and communications to preserve decision advantage in contested environments.At SOF Week 2026, Intelligent Waves will showcase EPCE, GRAYPATH, Phantom™, LiFi, STRIKE, and Peak Neuro, aligned to mission needs including network survivability, secure collaboration, and contested edge operations. “In contested operations, trusted data is not a support function. It is a mission requirement,” said Tony Crescenzo, CEO of Intelligent Waves. “When communications are degraded, and trust in information breaks down, operators lose time, clarity, and coordination. Our focus at SOF Week is to show how Intelligent Waves helps operators and mission partners maintain clarity, collaboration, and decision advantage under pressure.”For defense and national security audiences operating in degraded and distributed environments, the Intelligent Waves exhibit demonstrates how communications resilience, trust in data, and mission partner coordination come together in contested environments. Rather than treating communications, data trust, and coordination as separate problems, the company shows how they converge in missions where speed and confidence are critical. SOF Week attendees are invited to visit Booth #1313 to meet with the Intelligent Waves team and explore technologies built to support mission execution where resilience, trust, and operational clarity matter most.About Intelligent WavesIntelligent Waves, a veteran-owned organization, delivers secure, innovative technology solutions for defense and intelligence missions. Specializing in cybersecurity, data science, systems and network engineering, software development, and cognitive human performance, we empower those who serve by delivering mission-focused solutions that enhance resilience, readiness, and national security across operational domains. For more information, visit www.intelligentwaves.com Media ContactGal Borenstein, CEOThe Borenstein Group703-385-8178Gal@BorensteinGroup.com

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