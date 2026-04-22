Intelligent Waves to Highlight Decision Advantage in Contested Edge Environments at SOF Week 2026
Intelligent Waves will showcase capabilities that preserve trusted data, resilient communications, and mission partner collaboration at the tactical edge.
At SOF Week 2026, Intelligent Waves will showcase EPCE, GRAYPATH®, Phantom™, LiFi, STRIKE, and Peak Neuro, aligned to mission needs including network survivability, secure collaboration, and contested edge operations. “In contested operations, trusted data is not a support function. It is a mission requirement,” said Tony Crescenzo, CEO of Intelligent Waves. “When communications are degraded, and trust in information breaks down, operators lose time, clarity, and coordination. Our focus at SOF Week is to show how Intelligent Waves helps operators and mission partners maintain clarity, collaboration, and decision advantage under pressure.”
For defense and national security audiences operating in degraded and distributed environments, the Intelligent Waves exhibit demonstrates how communications resilience, trust in data, and mission partner coordination come together in contested environments. Rather than treating communications, data trust, and coordination as separate problems, the company shows how they converge in missions where speed and confidence are critical. SOF Week attendees are invited to visit Booth #1313 to meet with the Intelligent Waves team and explore technologies built to support mission execution where resilience, trust, and operational clarity matter most.
About Intelligent Waves
Intelligent Waves, a veteran-owned organization, delivers secure, innovative technology solutions for defense and intelligence missions. Specializing in cybersecurity, data science, systems and network engineering, software development, and cognitive human performance, we empower those who serve by delivering mission-focused solutions that enhance resilience, readiness, and national security across operational domains. For more information, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.
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Gal Borenstein, CEO
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Jenny Pittman
Intelligent Waves
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