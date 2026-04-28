Estridge Homes Breaks Ground on Millbrook, a Transformative Master-Planned Community in West Lafayette

Estridge Homes breaks ground on Millbrook, a 345 acre master planned residential and mixed use community in West Lafayette, Indiana. Project leaders and community partners mark the start of development for Millbrook in West Lafayette. Founded in 1967, Estridge Homes has been building homes and developing Signature Neighborhoods across Indiana for more than five decades.

A 345 acre master planned community bringing new homes, apartments, trails, green space, and wellness focused amenities to West Lafayette.

Millbrook gives us the opportunity to contribute to West Lafayette’s growth with a neighborhood that feels connected, welcoming, and built to last.” — Clint Mitchell, CEO of Estridge Homes

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Estridge Homes has broken ground on Millbrook , a 345 acre master-planned residential and mixed-use community designed to support the continued growth of West Lafayette and the surrounding region.Located within one of Indiana’s most active university and innovation corridors, Millbrook is planned as a large-scale “Signature Neighborhood” where natural landscapes, residential living, and everyday amenities are thoughtfully integrated to create a more complete community experience.The multi-phase development is expected to unfold over the next five to six years, with initial home construction and sales anticipated to begin in fall 2026.At full buildout, Millbrook is expected to include approximately 580–600 single-family homes and more than 500 apartment residences, along with future retail, healthcare, and neighborhood-serving amenities. The community will follow a multi-builder approach, with Estridge Homes joined by Arbor Homes and Silverthorne Homes, offering a range of housing types, designs, and price points to serve buyers across multiple stages of life.A defining feature of the development is its strong emphasis on environmental integration. The site plan preserves meaningful portions of the property’s natural topography, mature trees, and open green spaces, creating a landscape-driven design that enhances both livability and long-term value. A West Lafayette park-owned corridor running through the property will provide trail connections that link residents to the broader community.“Millbrook is being designed as more than a traditional subdivision,” said Clint Mitchell, CEO of Estridge Homes. “It’s a neighborhood where nature, daily life, and community come together—creating a more connected, grounded, and complete way to live, in an area that is becoming one of the most active and exciting growth corridors in Indiana.”The community is also being planned around lifestyle and wellness. Amenities currently in the design phase include an extensive trail system, resort-style pools, fitness-oriented features, sports courts, and flexible gathering spaces designed to support both everyday interaction and organized community programming.Millbrook is also expected to include future multifamily and mixed-use components, with IU Health already announced as part of the broader community vision. These elements are central to the long-term plan of creating a mixed-use environment with diverse housing options, daily conveniences, and a strong sense of place.Driven by continued investment from Purdue University, the Purdue Research Foundation, regional healthcare systems, and major employers, West Lafayette and Tippecanoe County are experiencing significant growth. Millbrook is designed to help support that momentum by expanding housing choice and delivering a high-quality, thoughtfully planned community.Additional details, including pricing, floor plans, and amenity timelines, will be announced as development progresses.About Estridge HomesFounded in 1967, Estridge Homes has been building homes and developing Signature Neighborhoods across Indiana for more than five decades. The company is known for its focus on thoughtful planning, design quality, and creating communities that support long-term value and livability.

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