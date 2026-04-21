Stick & Hack Entertainment Acquires West Fork Whiskey Property for Stick & Hack Grand Park

Stick & Hack Grand Park at the West Fork Whiskey property in Westfield Stick & Hack Grand Park Logo Stick & Hack Grand Park Exterior

Stick & Hack Grand Park is transforming the former West Fork Whiskey property into a new sports and social destination in Westfield.

This building is everything we were looking for. We're reimagining it into a full family entertainment, food, and drink experience that matches the incredible destination already surrounding it.” — Adam Grubb, Founder and Partner

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stick & Hack Entertainment, a Fishers-based sports entertainment and hospitality company, has acquired the West Fork Whiskey building and property in Westfield, Indiana. The full building and property will be completely reimagined as a premier sports and social club serving Grand Park, the surrounding Westfield community, and the millions of athletes, families, and fans who travel to the campus each year from across the Midwest and beyond.The new concept, Stick & Hack Grand Park , will be the brand's third and flagship location, representing the most ambitious and complete version of the Stick & Hack experience to date.A Destination Built for Grand Park and the MidwestGrand Park is one of the most visited youth sports destinations in the country, welcoming millions of athletes, families, coaches, and fans to Westfield every year from states across the Midwest, including Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and beyond. Despite that traffic, the campus has never had a true anchor entertainment and hospitality destination worthy of the people who make the trip. Stick & Hack Grand Park is built to fill that role, and then some.The full concept will include two distinct restaurants, three full-service bars with a complete craft cocktail, beer, and wine program, and an expansive entertainment lineup featuring putt putt, golf simulators, racing simulators, darts, ping pong, shuffleboard, and bocce. Plans for an outdoor beer garden and expanded outdoor activities on the property are already in development, with the vision of creating a true indoor-outdoor destination that serves the community year-round.The venue is also being built with corporate groups and private events in mind, offering a premium setting for team building, company outings, group buyouts, and corporate retreats, making it a compelling destination for businesses across the region looking beyond traditional event venues.“This is an exciting time for the Grand Park District as we continue adding new amenities that enhance the experience for residents and visitors alike,” said Westfield Mayor Scott Willis. “Stick & Hack will be a welcome addition that complements our momentum and helps further establish Grand Park as a true year round destination.”A Phased Opening Built Around the CommunityThe restaurant and bar remain fully operational throughout the transition, with enhancements and new entertainment additions coming online progressively as construction focuses on currently undeveloped areas of the property. The complete experience debuts in fall 2026, with additional announcements on restaurants, partnerships, programming, and outdoor activations to follow.Locally Owned. Locally Built.Stick & Hack Grand Park LLC is a partnership between Adam Grubb, Founder and Partner of Stick & Hack Entertainment, Matt Schlueter and Matt Whitlow, owners of Parks Place Pub, and Ryan Geltz, Partner at Stick & Hack Entertainment. Together, the group brings deep roots in Indianapolis and Hamilton County sports entertainment and hospitality, with a proven track record of building concepts the community embraces for the long term.Stick & Hack Entertainment is locally owned and operated, not a franchise or a national chain. The brand launched its Fishers location in 2024 and is opening its second location in Broad Ripple in May 2026."Grand Park and Westfield are already destinations in their own right. Our goal is simple, to make Stick & Hack Grand Park just as powerful. Not an add-on to what's already here, but a world-class experience that gives people one more reason to make the drive and gives Central Indiana something it can call its own," said Adam Grubb, Founder and Partner, Stick & Hack Entertainment.Stick & Hack Grand Park is currently accepting inquiries for employment, private events, corporate bookings, and league programming ahead of the summer opening.About Stick & Hack Entertainment: Stick & Hack Entertainment is a Fishers-based sports entertainment and hospitality company operating premium venues that combine golf simulation, racing simulation, darts, competitive social games, and full-service food and beverage programs. For more information visit StickandHack.com/grand-park. For interviews or media inquiries, contact Annie Surette at asurette@adamgrubbmedia.com

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