Manufacturers Take Center Stage in New Residential Demonstration Platform

This platform was built specifically for manufacturers. Instead of the builder being the headline, the focus is on the products and the stories behind them.” — Tony Mancini, co-founder of The Build Experience.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Build Experience announced the launch of its first national demonstration home, introducing a manufacturer-focused residential platform designed to integrate building product brands directly into real world construction projects.As building product manufacturers compete for visibility in an increasingly crowded market, The Build Experience introduces a new model that moves beyond trade show booths and static showrooms. By embedding products directly into real homes and documenting the full construction process, the platform allows manufacturers to demonstrate installation, performance, and long term value in a way traditional marketing environments cannot.Confirmed launch partners for the home include Carrier , Smeg, Aquor, Feeney, ChamClad, and Franklin International. Each manufacturer is integrated during pre-construction, ensuring their products are featured intentionally throughout the build, from behind the walls to the finished living spaces.Unlike traditional demonstration homes that highlight the builder or finished design, The Build Experience is structured around one principle: the manufacturer is the star of the show.“This platform was built specifically for manufacturers,” said Tony Mancini, co-founder of The Build Experience. “Instead of the builder being the headline, the focus is on your products. They are selected early, installed with intention, and documented throughout the entire process so brands walk away with content and assets they own.”“The Build Experience gives us a powerful platform to tell our story with purpose,” said Paul Rebelo, Managing Director of Ductless and VRF at Carrier. “By engaging early in the design and construction process, we can demonstrate not just where our solutions fit within a home or building, but why they matter. Through Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) systems, we’re delivering precise, room-by-room comfort, superior energy efficiency, lower utility costs, and long-term performance that enhances both sustainability and overall homeowner value.”The home is being constructed in partnership with Integra Builders and serves as the first proof point of a scalable national model. Products are not simply placed within the home; they are embedded into the construction narrative, with installation detail, performance, and long-term use captured as part of a structured media strategy.Content production and strategic oversight for the platform are led by Adam Grubb Media , the content and marketing partner behind The Build Experience. Together, the teams approach each home as a campaign rather than a one-time project.“Every build begins with strategy,” said Adam Grubb, co-founder of The Build Experience. “Before construction starts, we map out how each manufacturer’s story will be told. The result is a strategic content library that brands can deploy across sales, marketing, and distribution channels long after the home is complete.”The Build Experience team operates as a white glove impact partner, working alongside manufacturers from product selection through installation and content creation. The goal is to remove the burden of coordination while delivering long-term marketing value.The Build Experience team has just returned from NAHB International Builders’ Show in Orlando. The week was filled with exciting partner conversations around the Indy Home and future Build Experience projects.Manufacturers and builders interested in future Build Experience projects are encouraged to reach out directly to Tony and Adam or visit buildexperience.com for more information.About The Build ExperienceThe Build Experience is a manufacturer-focused residential platform that integrates building product brands into real world construction projects. By embedding partners during pre-construction and documenting product selection, installation, and performance through structured media strategy, BEx transforms homes into long-term, owned content libraries built specifically for manufacturers and marketers.About Adam Grubb MediaAdam Grubb Media is a digital marketing and content production firm specializing in residential construction and building product brands. Through strategy-first planning, professional video production, and cross-platform distribution, AGM powers the storytelling engine behind The Build Experience.

The Indy Home: From Blueprint to Build

