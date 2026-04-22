Ampersand Studios Arrives at Nashville Yards

Ampersand Studios has officially opened its doors at Nashville Yards in Nashville, Tennessee, introducing a new kind of workplace to the city. Ampersand Studios' new Nashville Yards location offers sculptural interiors, layered textures and thoughtfully composed spaces that balance privacy with openness. Spanning 25,680 square feet, the Ampersand Studios Nashville Yards location features 64 private offices, four conference rooms, open workspaces, and a fully integrated podcast and content studio with video capabilities.

The Design-Forward Workplace is Tailored to the Creatively Driven

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ampersand Studios has officially opened its doors at Nashville Yards in Nashville, Tennessee, introducing a new kind of workplace to the city. Conceived at the intersection of design, culture and commerce, Ampersand Studios is designed to feel less like an office and more like a private members’ enclave for the creatively ambitious. The brand reimagines coworking as an elevated, immersive experience rooted in how people want to live and work today.Set within the rapidly evolving Nashville Yards district, Ampersand Studio provides more than a place to work; it’s a study in intentionality. It offers a space where architecture, materiality and atmosphere are considered as the work being done within and the traditional markers of an office fall away. Members will find sculptural interiors, layered textures and thoughtfully composed spaces that balance privacy with openness. Light-filled studios, refined meeting rooms and intimate communal areas create a rhythm throughout the space, supporting both deep focus and spontaneous exchange.Spanning 25,680 square feet, the Nashville Yards location features 64 private offices, four conference rooms, open workspaces, and a fully integrated podcast and content studio with video capabilities; a defining feature that reflects Ampersand’s commitment to modern creative production. The space draws a community of founders, operators and creatives who value proximity to energy, ideas, and opportunity. The ecosystem also offers operational support, curated programming and access to a growing network of Members across markets.“Ampersand was designed for those who treat their work as craft,” said Matthew Giles, Founder and Principal of Ampersand Studios. “This is a space to house your creativity, to step into an environment that sharpens your thinking, surrounds you with inspiring people, and elevates the way you collaborate every day.”Located on the fifth floor of the CAA Creative Office Building at 955 Church Street, Ampersand Studios places members in the center of dining, hospitality, wellness, and entertainment in Nashville Yards. Members can take advantage of distinct membership tiers: Private Office, Dedicated Desk Membership, Resident Membership, and Content Creator Membership, each designed to meet the needs of individuals, teams, and production-focused professionals alike.To learn more about Ampersand Studios, visit https://amperstudios.com/locations/nashville-yards-tn/ About Ampersand StudiosFounded in Miami in 2018, Ampersand Studios provides thoughtfully designed and inspiring workspaces dedicated to cultivating the creativity and talent that shapes communities. Focused on being more than just a place to work, Ampersand Studios provides business support, meaningful connections, and programming with unique offerings of content studios and other creative amenities. To learn more, please visit https://amperstudios.com

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