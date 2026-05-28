Gourmet All-Day Café Toastique to Open First Kansas City Area Location on June 13

Toastique, the vibrant gourmet toast, juice and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., will officially open its doors in Overland Park, Kansas on Saturday, June 13.

The Overland Park Store Will Feature a Nutrition-Packed Menu Served Inside a Modern Setting

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toastique , the vibrant gourmet toast, juice and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., will officially open its doors in Overland Park, Kansas on Saturday, June 13. Serving a health-focused menu of breakfast, lunch and brunch options, Toastique will be located at 6445 W 135th Street, just outside the popular Corbin Park shopping mall. Beginning at 8am that day, the first 100 customers in line will receive $50 in Toastique reward dollars with any toast purchase. Those who aren’t the first 100 will still receive a free Drip Coffee or Small Juice (12oz) on tap with any $10+ purchase.The location marks the first Toastique within the Kansas City region and will be managed by area native and entrepreneur Jonathan Willis. A proponent for healthy living, Willis is also the founder of a local fitness studio who instantly connected with Toastique’s menu and convenience. He looks forward to creating a destination that’s both delicious and nutritious, where people can feel good about what they eat, even when they’re on the go. Toastique – Overland Park will serve a menu of gourmet toasts, smoothie bowls and handheld smoothies, cold-pressed juices, an espresso bar, and more.“Overland Park has been growing exponentially for quite some time and is the perfect city to introduce the area’s very first Toastique in,” said Willis. “The brand brings authentic marketing and fits in seamlessly with the demographic and customer needs here, and will provide a service that they will resonate with.”In addition to the grand opening day festivities, Toastique – Overland Park will feature other special promotions during its first week including:Sunday 6/14 - Free drip coffee with any $10 purchaseMonday 6/15 - $5 juice on tap (12oz) with any purchase, all dayTuesday 6/16 - Free coffee or espresso drink with any purchaseWednesday 6/17 - $6 smoothies (16oz), all dayToastique – Overland Park will be open daily from 7am-5pm and feature an all-day menu. For more information, visit https://toastique.com/pages/overland-park . Follow the brand on social media at @toastique on Instagram and Facebook at www.facebook.com/toastiqueoverlandpark About ToastiqueToastique, a health-focused restaurant franchise founded in 2018 by former D1 collegiate cheerleader Brianna Keefe, believes healthy food should be approachable, accessible, and enjoyable for all. With a unique menu that includes toast-focused creations, all-natural smoothies, cold-pressed juices and açaí bowls, Toastique is truly unlike any other health-focused franchise on earth. After the flagship Toastique location in Washington, D.C., the brand generated over $1 million in sales during its first year of operation. Keefe franchised the concept and has expanded with locations in D.C., California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Nevada, New York, and Virginia, with more franchise units signed and in development across the country. Keefe was recently featured on Forbes 30 Under 30 Food & Drink (2022) and Franchise Dictionary Magazine’s 50 Women of Wonder (2024). Toastique was also selected as Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2024 Hot Concepts Award winner. More information on Toastique can be found at www.toastique.com and Instagram @toastique.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.