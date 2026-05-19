Gourmet All-Day Café Toastique to Debut in Johns Creek, Georgia this Summer

Toastique, the vibrant gourmet toast, juice and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., has announced its next location in Johns Creek, Georgia, coming this summer.

The New Location Off Old Alabama Road Will Feature a Nutrition-Forward Menu

JOHNS CREEK, GA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toastique , the vibrant gourmet toast, juice and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., has announced its next location in Johns Creek, Georgia. Located at 3005 Old Alabama Road, Toastique will feature a health-packed menu that’s ideal for breakfast, lunch or just a quick snack. All items are made in-house from premium ingredients with no artificial additives.Owned and operated by Steve and Randi Rubin, husband and wife and 20-year residents of Johns Creek, Toastique will be located next to the city’s popular Newtown Park, a favorite spot for outdoor enthusiasts. The store will offer an all-day menu featuring its popular innovative toast selection, handheld smoothies, superfood bowls, coffee creations, cold-pressed juices, and more. With Toastique’s mission to provide a space where nutritious eating and connection merge, the pair are thrilled to bring the concept to their community. Its modern cafe setting provides an ideal location for meeting with friends, grabbing a lunch during the workday or enjoying a bite post-workout.“Once we first tried Toastique, we truly could not stop eating it and fell in love with both the taste and the presentation,” said Steve Rubin. “Everything on the menu is clean, fresh and has no added sugars, it’s a place we know our neighbors will instantly take to.”Toastique marks Steve and Randi’s launch into entrepreneurship. Steve comes from the world of WWE and live events production while Randi has worked for over two decades in product development. However, confident in the brand, the Johns Creek store will be the first of their three planned locations. Greatly intertwined in the community, the Rubins will be unveiling a mural during their grand opening weekend that was designed and painted by the winner of Toastique’s first-ever mural contest. The contest was opened to artists of all levels throughout the Johns Creek and Greater Atlanta areas.“There is so much excitement for the future of our store so we want to create a place that people will return over and over to,” said Randi Rubin. “With our location surrounded by schools and wellness-minded businesses, we look forward to future partnerships and being able to give back through healthy eating.”Once it opens this summer, Toastique - Johns Creek will also offer all military members and first responders a special discount. The store will be open daily from 7am-5pm. For more information, visit https://toastique.com/pages/johns-creek . Follow along for store updates on social media at @toastique on Instagram and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/people/Toastique-Johns-Creek/61582435778173 About ToastiqueToastique, a health-focused restaurant franchise founded in 2018 by former D1 collegiate cheerleader Brianna Keefe, believes healthy food should be approachable, accessible, and enjoyable for all. With a unique menu that includes toast-focused creations, all-natural smoothies, cold-pressed juices and açaí bowls, Toastique is truly unlike any other health-focused franchise on earth. After the flagship Toastique location in Washington, D.C., the brand generated over $1 million in sales during its first year of operation. Keefe franchised the concept and has expanded with locations in D.C., California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Nevada, New York, and Virginia, with more franchise units signed and in development across the country. Keefe was recently featured on Forbes 30 Under 30 Food & Drink (2022) and Franchise Dictionary Magazine’s 50 Women of Wonder (2024). Toastique was also selected as Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2024 Hot Concepts Award winner. More information on Toastique can be found at www.toastique.com and Instagram @toastique.

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