Aventon Companies Launches 270-Unit Residential Community in Tampa Growth Corridor

Aventon Companies, a multifamily developer and general contractor with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, has announced the groundbreaking of its newest property in Tampa, Florida.

Aventon Eva to offer commuter-friendly living with upscale amenities surrounded by major job hubs and regional destinations

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aventon Companies , a multifamily developer and general contractor with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, has announced the groundbreaking of its newest property in Tampa, Florida. Spanning nearly 14 acres, Aventon Eva will feature 270 apartment homes across three-story garden-style buildings. The community will be located near the intersection of Little and Decubellis Roads and is expected to begin leasing in July 2027.Conveniently located in northern Tampa—just three miles from U.S. Highway 19—Aventon Eva will offer easy access to Tampa, Clearwater, and St. Petersburg. As Tampa Bay continues to lead Florida in job growth, adding more than 14,000 jobs over the past year, the community will provide much-needed housing near the region’s expanding employment centers. It is also located just eight miles from the new Moffitt Cancer Center Speros Campus, which is expected to generate more than 45,000 jobs.“Tampa is one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the U.S., yet there remains a need for high-quality, thoughtfully designed apartment housing,” said Tom Suminski, Senior Managing Director of Aventon Companies. “Aventon Eva offers residents the opportunity to live at the center of this growth, with convenient access to employment, amenities, and the region’s top destinations.”Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans, Aventon Eva was designed by Cormia Design, with interiors curated by Studio 5 Interiors. The community will emphasize indoor-outdoor living and modern convenience. Residents will enjoy a suite of luxury amenities designed to support both relaxation and everyday convenience, including a resort-style pool, a clubhouse with dedicated remote workspaces, a pet spa, and a 24/7 fitness center. The property marks Aventon Companies’ third community in the Tampa Bay region. Since 2019, the firm has built a $2 billion portfolio of ground-up developments, delivering nearly 9,000 Aventon-branded apartment homes across Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and the Mid-Atlantic.About Aventon CompaniesAventon Companies acquires, develops, constructs, and is an asset manager of multifamily communities in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and the Mid-Atlantic with regional offices in West Palm Beach, FL, Orlando, FL, Atlanta, GA, Charlotte, NC, Raleigh, NC, and Bethesda, MD. To learn more, visit www.aventoncompanies.com

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