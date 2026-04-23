Personal Movers Inc. Opens Second Calgary Location, Expanding Reliable Moving Services Across Canada

Personal Movers moving company in Calgary, Canada

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Personal Movers Inc., a trusted name in professional moving services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Calgary. This expansion marks an important milestone in the company’s continued growth and commitment to providing reliable, customer-focused moving solutions across Canada.Founded with a mission to simplify the moving experience, Personal Movers moving company has built a strong reputation for delivering efficient, transparent, and stress-free relocation services. With more than 10 years of experience in residential and commercial moving, the company has become known for its attention to detail, skilled team members, and dedication to customer satisfaction.The second Calgary location will allow Personal Movers Inc. to better serve clients in the region, offering a full range of services including local and long-distance moving, packing and unpacking, furniture assembly, and secure transportation. Whether customers are relocating within the city, moving to another province, or transitioning their business to a new space, the company aims to provide seamless support every step of the way.“Our 2nd location in Calgary represents an exciting opportunity to bring our services closer to customers in this growing and vibrant community,” said Ruben, the owner of Personal Movers Inc. “Opening this new location allows us to respond more quickly, offer personalized service, and continue building lasting relationships with our clients.”Personal Movers Inc. differentiates itself through a customer-first approach. The company emphasizes clear communication, upfront pricing with no hidden fees, and tailored moving plans designed to meet each client’s unique needs. Their team of trained professionals handles belongings with care and precision, ensuring that items arrive safely and on time.As part of its expansion strategy, Personal Movers Inc. continues to leverage modern tools and efficient processes to enhance the overall customer experience. From initial consultation to final delivery, clients benefit from organized planning, responsive support, and dependable service.Residents and businesses in Calgary and surrounding areas can now take advantage of Personal Movers Inc.’s comprehensive moving solutions, backed by a proven track record of professionalism and reliability.For more information about Personal Movers Inc. and its services, or to request a quote, please visit their official website or contact the office directly.About Personal Movers Inc.Personal Movers Inc. is a Canadian moving company dedicated to providing high-quality residential and commercial relocation services. With a focus on customer satisfaction, transparency, and efficiency, the company delivers tailored solutions designed to make every move simple and stress-free.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.